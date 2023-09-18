Monday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are going to the playoffs!

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! And what an incredibly happy Monday it is because your Baltimore Orioles clinched a playoff spot yesterday. Much celebrating was done mostly by players who had never done anything like that before. But they weren’t the only ones. The manager, general manager, broadcasters, translators, and more all got in on the action.

It was pure joy both for those experiencing it and for those witnessing it. If you missed the celebration or just want to re-live the magic, Mark Brown collected the best pictures and videos in a post last night.

The clinching had nothing to do with what happened at Camden Yards last night, but rather due to the Rangers losing to the Guardians. But the raucous celebration only happened because the Orioles won. If they had lost it would not have happened.

There is still the matter of the division to be settled, and hopefully, the Orioles will lock that down soon enough. They went a long way to help themselves yesterday by locking down the win and the series split with the Rays. The back-and-forth game was packed with frustration, drama, and elation, ending with a Cedric Mullins sac fly in the 11th inning and a celebration from the players as they replaced their jerseys with orange “Take October” t-shirts.

After losing the first two games of the four-game series, things started to feel dire to many in Birdland. But a runaway win on Saturday night prevented the sweep, locked down the tiebreaker with the Rays, and once again put the Orioles on top in the AL East. Yesterday’s dramatic win, which you can read all about in Tyler Young’s game story, put them right back where they were before the series started: two games up. But thanks to the tiebreaker, it’s effectively three over the Rays.

With a three-game lead over the Rays, the Orioles control their own destiny. They have two more games to play than the Rays (13 for the Orioles, 11 for the Rays). If they just keep winning, they’ll get there and will get to have yet another celebration.

Next up are the Houston Astros, which won’t be easy. The defending American League champs are in first place in the AL West and beat the Orioles two out of three earlier this year. But they have been struggling a bit down the stretch similarly to the Orioles, having gone 5-5 in their last 10.

Links

O’s ‘trying to wake the world up’ after clinching playoff berth - MLB.co

For those of you who think a clinching celebration shouldn’t have happened the way it did yesterday, this is worth reading. Brandon Hyde was wavering on what to do when the team clinched at least the wild card and consulted some veteran players. Together they made the decision.

Orioles celebrate playoff clinching and turn attention to division title - MASN Sports

They know the work isn't finished, but that doesn't mean they're not going to have a little fun.

As champagne sprayed, Orioles outfielders reflected on enduring the rebuild - The Baltimore Banner

A really nice story about Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, and Anthony Santander. They are holdouts from a previous time when the Orioles were hopeless and miserable. Now they're going to the postseason.

Orioles clinch playoff berth for first time since 2016, then walk off Rays, 5-4, in 11 innings: ‘Greatest day of my life’

Ryan Mountcastle declared yesterday the best day of his life. Let's hope that it doesn't rank there for too long.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista throws first bullpen session since elbow injury: ‘Sounds like it went pretty well’

In non-clinching news, Félix Bautista has gone from throwing on a flat ground to throwing a bullpen sessions complete with splitters and sliders. Is this real? Could he actually come back? I guess we'll just wait and see.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies. Marco Diplán, who appeared in 28 games with the 2021-22 Orioles, turns 27 years old today.

Also born on this day in history is Harvey Haddix, whose 14-season career ended with two seasons with the Orioles from 1964-65. A relief pitcher for the Orioles, Haddix had a 2.36 ERA in 73 games with Baltimore. Haddix passed away in 1994 at the age of 68.

On this day in 1977, the Orioles celebrated Thanks, Brooks Day at Memorial Stadium. Brooks Robinson had voluntarily gone on the retirement list almost a month earlier, and on this day he was honored for all he’d done for the Orioles and fans during his long career. In a turn of events that reminds me of the recent Adam Jones celebration, the Orioles lost the game on Thanks, Brooks Day by a score of 10-4.

In 1976, Orioles Hall of Famer Frank Robinson had his last major league at-bat. He was the player-manager for Cleveland and his final at-bat resulted in a single against the Orioles, his former team.

In 1988, Bob Milacki made his major league debut and gave up just one hit over eight innings. It was a great start for a pitcher who would be part of a combined no-hitter for the Orioles in 1989.

In 1991, Cal Ripken hit his 30th home run. It made him the first shortstop to hit 30 home runs and 40 doubles in the same season. It has been accomplished a number of times since then.

In 2012, the Orioles and Mariners played an 18-inning game that saw Taylor Teagarden play the hero with a two-RBI single in the top of the 18th inning. The win, their 84th of the season, put the Orioles into a first-place tie with the Yankees.