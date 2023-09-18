Orioles minor league recap 9/18: Jackson Holliday singles in the Tides’ only run on Sunday

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (STL) 7, Norfolk Tides 1

Norfolk couldn’t get the bats going against St. Louis affiliate Memphis and their right-handed starter Michael McGreevy. The org’s No. 12 prospect held the Tides to seven hits, one walk and just one run in five innings. That run came in the third, when Meibrys Viloria, Shayne Fontana, Jackson Holliday and Connor Norby strung together consecutive hits. The Tides would have had more than just the one run but Viloria got rung up at the plate. Here’s Holliday driving that run in:

It wasn’t a great day for Tides pitching. Left hander Cole Irvin (L, 6-2, 3.94 ERA) threw just 3.2 innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs. Irvin was relieved by right hander Conner Loeprich, freshly called up from Double-A Bowie on Saturday. Loeprich got two quick outs for his starter, a relative island of competence for the Tides on Sunday. Following this, Austin Voth and Morgan McSweeney each allowed one run, McSweeney’s unearned.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox, Harrisburg Senators – cancelled (rain)

Bowie’s season ended with a rainout on Sunday. This anticlimactic ending left them with a 67-70 record for the year, including a 36-32 mark in the second half, good for third place in the Eastern League. Here is Bowie’s thank-you message to their fans:

Today's game has been canceled due to rain, which means the 2023 season has come to an end.



Thank you so much to our fans and friends for joining the ride this season.



We can't wait to see you again in April. pic.twitter.com/U18cVrV5DV — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) September 17, 2023

Tuesday’s Schedule

• Norfolk @ Buffalo, 6:05. Starter: TBD

Norfolk goes on the road to Buffalo for their final six-game series of the regular season, then will play a best-of-three series for the International League championship on September 26th.