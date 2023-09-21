Thursday night game thread: @ Guardians, 7:15

The magic number for the Baltimore Orioles to clinch the AL East is seven. They were just a few outs in St. Pete from it being six, but the Rays came back to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Angels 5-4. Thanks for nothing, Angels! Once again, the Orioles will just have to take care of business themselves.

They have the right man on the mound for just that. Grayson Rodriguez is coming off of an incredible game against the Rays last Saturday in which he pitched eight shutout innings in a game the Orioles desperately needed to win.

The Guardians are 72-81 and are just one game away from being eliminated in the AL Central. They have already been eliminated in the wild card race. But the Orioles lost a series to them at Camden Yards in May, so there is no getting comfortable. There won’t be a time to get comfortable again this year until the Orioles clinch the division.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - DH Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Cedric Mullins - CF Austin Hays - LF Aaron Hicks - RF Adam Frazier - 2B Jordan Westburg - 3B

SP: Grayson Rodriguez (RHP)

Guardians lineup

Steven Kwan - LF - José Ramírez - 3B Josh Naylor - 1B Cole Calhoun - DH Andrés Giménez - 2B Ramón Laureano - CF Will Brennan - LF Bo Naylor - C Gabriel Arias - SS

SP: Hunter Gaddis (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!