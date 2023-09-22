Orioles minor league recap 9/22: Norby homers again in 4-for-5 effort

Triple-A: Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) 7, Norfolk Tides 6

Norfolk trailed 3-0 after three and 7-1 after five innings. The Tides trimmed the lead to one with three runs in the seventh but failed to even the score.

Connor Norby dominated at the plate with a 4-for-5 effort. Norby doubled in the first, singled in the fifth, homered in the sixth, and led off the eighth with another single. Norby smacked the two-run shot to dead center to mark his third consecutive game with a home run.

Connor Norby homers for a third consecutive night pic.twitter.com/V5o14GX1oI — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) September 22, 2023

Coby Mayo went 2-for-4 with a double, and Lewin Díaz picked up a pair of hits in five trips. Kyle Stowers singled during a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth, and Shayne Fontana reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Both Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser failed to record a hit.

Bruce Zimmermann allowed nine hits in 4.2 innings. The lefty allowed five runs and walked three. At this point, it’s difficult to imagine Zimmermann making another appearance for the Orioles.

T.J. McFarland struck out the side in the seventh. Joey Krehbiel allowed a hit and walked a pair during the eighth inning. McFarland has only allowed one earned run over seven September appearances. Krehbiel, Cole Irvin, Bryan Baker, Nick Vespi, and Tyler Wells all rank ahead of McFarland on the depth chart, but the Baltimore bullpen needs all the help it can get right now.

