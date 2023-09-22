Orioles Game #164 Game Thread: at Guardians, 7:10

We have been here before in the 2023 Orioles season. A couple of dumb losses stack up next to one another and it starts to feel like things are on the verge of falling apart entirely. Only a week ago it was four straight losses, with nearly a week’s worth of bad offense. And that was in the midst of the Rays series, which the O’s rallied to split. They have been good at warding off the bad stuff. That’s why they’re 95-58.

Here we are again. The Orioles had a disappointing game to open up their series against the Guardians. All they needed was modestly competent offense and they would have been fine. But they didn’t get that, and the Rays walked off the Angels, and the Orioles lost a game of their division lead. Three games remain against Cleveland, while the Rays switch to having to play the Jays.

It would really be ideal for the Orioles to break out of the funk tonight. They could use some big offense, but more importantly, they could use a long start from pitcher Dean Kremer. They might have to push Kremer beyond what the game situation would allow just to spare the bullpen from heavy use. It’s the way things are right now.

There is a fresh arm out there, with Tyler Wells replacing the optioned Mike Baumann. Wells has only pitched single inning stints since joining Norfolk in late August. Though he was a starting pitcher earlier this year, he’s probably not much of a long relief option today. They need Kremer to go six so that no more than three relievers have to go one. That’s the deal.

In the Rays-Jays game, Chris Bassit starts for the Blue Jays, with Tyler Glasnow starting for Tampa Bay.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Aaron Hicks - CF Austin Hays - LF Heston Kjerstad - DH Jordan Westburg - 2B Ramón Urías - 3B

It’s been two tough games against not particularly tough pitchers for the Orioles offense. Is this the lineup configuration that will break out of that problem for the night?

Guardians lineup

Steven Kwan - LF José Ramírez - 3B Josh Naylor - 1B Kole Calhoun - DH Andrés Giménez - 2B Gabriel Arias - SS Will Brennan - RF Bo Naylor - C Myles Straw - CF

Shane Bieber is pitching for the Guardians. He has not pitched at the MLB level since July 9 and is being activated from the injured list in time for this game. Whatever is going on with the Orioles offense, hopefully they are up to that challenge.