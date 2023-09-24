Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Guardians, 1:40

Kyle Gibson will take the ball in the Orioles final road game of the season. The veteran starter will look to work deep into the game with a long-awaited day off looming for the bullpen.

Baltimore can salvage a series split after securing a 2-1 victory on Saturday. The Orioles magic number currently sits at five. The Rays host the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m.

Adley Rutschman will catch Gibson and slot behind leadoff hitter Gunnar Henderson. Anthony Santander will bat third with first baseman Ryan O’Hearn hitting cleanup.

The rookie Heston Kjerstad will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter. Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins will complete the outfield with Santander stationed in right.

Jordan Westburg and Jorge Mateo will round out the order against right-hander Triston McKenzie.

Baltimore’s offense has scored two runs or less in three of the last four ball games. Gibson and the Orioles would greatly benefit from some early run support for the veteran hurler.

Orioles lineup:

1.) Gunnar Henderson 3B

2.) Adley Rutschman C

3.) Anthony Santander RF

4.) Ryan O’Hearn 1B

5.) Heston Kjerstad DH

6.) Austin Hays LF

7.) Cedric Mullins CF

8.) Jordan Westburg 2B

9.) Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Kyle Gibson