THE ORIOLES AL EAST CHAMPION AND 100 WIN SEASON VICTORY GIF PARTY

It is Thursday night.

The Orioles are the champions of the American League East! They won their 100th game for the first time since 1980. It happened! The team only needed a run in the first inning and a run in the eighth to pull off a 2-0 victory over the Red Sox and clinch the division title with three games still left to play.

Dean Kremer had a good start, relievers including DL Hall and Tyler Wells were flawless out of the pen, and the Orioles did it. They did this darn thing. In March, no one would have thought they could, and they did. This is the best Orioles team of the Camden Yards era. And we found out today they’re officially staying here for at least another 30 years.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.