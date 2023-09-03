Orioles minor league recap 9/3: Coby Mayo homers again

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Worcester Red Sox 4 - F/10

Half of the Tides’ runs were scored on three solo home runs, one each from Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, and Lewin Díaz. Mayo reached base four times in the game with two hits and two walks. He is on fire.

Heston Kjerstad did not join the dinger parade, but he did have had a three-hit game. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Joey Ortiz went 0-for-5.

Starting pitcher Chayce McDermott had a fantastic night, pitching seven innings of two-hit ball. He allowed just one run, which came on a home run. He struck out seven and walked just one.

The Tides took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth but Bryan Baker gave up three runs in the ninth, his second inning of work. They retook the lead in the top of the 10th on RBI doubles from Díaz and Ramon Rodriguez.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Akron RubberDucks (CLE) 2

I hope those in attendance for last night’s game between Bowie and Akron were in their seats for the first inning because that is when all of the game’s runs were scored.

In the top of the first, Dylan Beavers and Jackson Holliday walked to set the table for Jud Fabian, who launched his 23rd homer of the year (14th with the Baysox). Later in the inning Greg Cullen singled in Billy Cook, who had reached on an error.

Beavers had two hits on the day while Holliday and Fabian both reached twice with one hit and one walk.

Baysox starting pitcher Connor Gillispie gave up a two-run homer in the first but went on to pitch five strong innings with seven strikeouts.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 10, Jersey Shore BlueClaws 8 - F/10

Samuel Basallo had himself a game as he reached base five times. He had three hits, including two home runs, and two walks. He’s just been in High-A ball for 21 games, but his .939 OPS is promising so far.

The IronBirds scored five runs in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings. Frederick Bencosme hit a bases-loaded double, his third hit of the game, to knock in two. Basallo followed that with a two-run double of his own. A Creed Willems single knocked in the game-tying run.

Starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky had a rough go of things, giving up four runs in four innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Low-A: Columbia Fireflies (KC) 11, Delmarva Shorebirds 4 - Game 1

It was a tough night for starting pitcher Luis De León. He walked five in just 1.1 innings, although just two of his five runs were earned thanks to a throwing error from Mac Horvath.

But let’s talk about Enrique Bradfield! He singled in the first inning and then stole both second and third bases. He now has 20 stolen bases in just 16 games with the Shorebirds. He’s been caught just twice for a cool 91% success rate.

The Shorebirds scored all four of their runs in one inning that had an RBI groundout from Bradfield and RBI doubles from Matthew Etzel and Jake Cunningham. Stiven Acevedo added an RBI single.

Columbia Fireflies (KC) 11, Delmarva Shorebirds 7 - Game 2 - F/9

No, that is not a typo. The Shorebirds gave up 11 runs in both games of their doubleheader. This game went into extra innings and ended on a walk-off grand slam.

Starting pitcher Alfred Vega walked five batters in three innings, which was somehow an improvement on the game-one starter. The Fireflies scored six runs against Randy Berigüete in the final two innings.

Bradfield got game two off, but his fellow 2023 draft picks Tavian Josenberger and Matthew Etzel both reached base three times with two hits and a walk.

