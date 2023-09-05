Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Angels, 9:38 ET

Last night, the O’s took care of business against a team they’re supposed to beat. Now, let’s do it twice more.
The already dismantled Angels suffered another blow last night when their lone remaining star, Shohei Ohtani, was scratched from the lineup following an apparent batting practice injury. He remains out tonight and possibly for the rest of the year. That’s bad news for baseball, but good news for the Orioles pitching staff in this series as the club tries to rack up every win possible down the stretch.
Tonight Dean Kremer will try to continue a recent groove that has seen him rack up four straight quality starts, allowing just one run in his last two outings combined. He’ll be opposed by lefty and former no-hitter thrower Reid Detmers, who has struggled to a 5.01 ERA this year but is still capable of a dominant outing on any given night. Let’s hope tonight is not that night.
The O’s have their usual sit-the-lefties lineup against the southpaw Detmers, with Ryan O’Hearn and Adam Frazier on the bench, this time with Cedric Mullins joining them. Jorge Mateo is starting a second consecutive game for the first time since Aug. 20-22, and Ryan McKenna makes his first start since Aug. 28. It’s certainly not the most intimidating lineup the O’s could put out there, but hey, they’ve done more with less.
Orioles lineup:
C Adley Rutschman
1B Ryan Mountcastle
DH Anthony Santander
LF Austin Hays
3B Gunnar Henderson
2B Jordan Westburg
RF Aaron Hicks
CF Ryan McKenna
SS Jorge Mateo
RHP Dean Kremer
Angels lineup:
1B Nolan Schanuel
2B Brandon Drury
RF Luis Rengifo
DH Mike Moustakas
C Logan O’Hoppe
CF Mickey Moniak
LF Randal Grichuk
3B Eduardo Escobar
SS Kyren Paris
LHP Reid Detmers
Loading comments...