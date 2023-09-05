Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Angels, 9:38 ET

Last night, the O’s took care of business against a team they’re supposed to beat. Now, let’s do it twice more.

The already dismantled Angels suffered another blow last night when their lone remaining star, Shohei Ohtani, was scratched from the lineup following an apparent batting practice injury. He remains out tonight and possibly for the rest of the year. That’s bad news for baseball, but good news for the Orioles pitching staff in this series as the club tries to rack up every win possible down the stretch.

Tonight Dean Kremer will try to continue a recent groove that has seen him rack up four straight quality starts, allowing just one run in his last two outings combined. He’ll be opposed by lefty and former no-hitter thrower Reid Detmers, who has struggled to a 5.01 ERA this year but is still capable of a dominant outing on any given night. Let’s hope tonight is not that night.

The O’s have their usual sit-the-lefties lineup against the southpaw Detmers, with Ryan O’Hearn and Adam Frazier on the bench, this time with Cedric Mullins joining them. Jorge Mateo is starting a second consecutive game for the first time since Aug. 20-22, and Ryan McKenna makes his first start since Aug. 28. It’s certainly not the most intimidating lineup the O’s could put out there, but hey, they’ve done more with less.

Orioles lineup:

C Adley Rutschman

1B Ryan Mountcastle

DH Anthony Santander

LF Austin Hays

3B Gunnar Henderson

2B Jordan Westburg

RF Aaron Hicks

CF Ryan McKenna

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Dean Kremer

Angels lineup:

1B Nolan Schanuel

2B Brandon Drury

RF Luis Rengifo

DH Mike Moustakas

C Logan O’Hoppe

CF Mickey Moniak

LF Randal Grichuk

3B Eduardo Escobar

SS Kyren Paris

LHP Reid Detmers