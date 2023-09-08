Orioles minor league recap 9/8: Samuel Basallo rescues Aberdeen with walk-off homer

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 1

Jackson Holliday worked a leadoff walk, and Colton Cowser followed with a two-run homer to immediately provide Norfolk a two-run advantage. The blast marked the only hit between the two highly-rated prospects, but it was enough to propel the Tides to victory.

GONE!@CowserColton blasts a 1st inning home run to give the Tides the lead!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/MTJ9Fz4gmT — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 7, 2023

Lewin Díaz notched the only multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 effort. Coby Mayo finished 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks, and Josh Lester went 1-for-4. Connor Norby walked, singled, and made a spectacular catch in left field.

UNBELIEVABLE CATCH BY CONNOR NORBY!@norby_connor shows a ton of range to make a magnificent play in foul territory!



He's ok too, as he came to bat the next inning an knocked a single!#RisingTide #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Rx2ECLspsg — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 7, 2023

Garrett Stallings dominated the Jumbo Shrimp for six innings. Stallings allowed only one hit (a solo home run) and struck out 10. Nick Vespi tossed a scoreless eighth, and Mike Baumann recorded the save.

Note: The Orioles announced Terrin Vavra’s rehab assignment was ending so his shoulder could undergo further evaluation.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1

Billy Cook led Bowie with a 3-for-4 performance from the leadoff spot. Cook helped establish an early lead with solo home runs in the third and fifth innings. Gilbert Lara launched a solo shot of his own between Cook’s two blasts.

Max Wagner picked up a pair of singles in four trips, and Dylan Beavers finished 1-for-4 with a triple.

Trace Bright limited New Hampshire to a run over four innings. Houston Roth earned the win with 3.1 scoreless innings of bulk relief, and Kade Strowd recorded the final five outs with four coming via strikeout.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Greenville Drive (Red Sox) 5

Graham Firoved allowed four runs to let Greenville tie the game in the ninth, but Samuel Basallo saved the day with a walk-off homer. Basallo led Aberdeen with a 3-for-5 effort that included a single, double, and the game-winning blast.

Fellow catcher Creed Willems finished 1-for-4. Trendon Craig went 2-for-4 from the nine hole, and leadoff hitter Elio Prado doubled for the only other extra-base hit.

Zach Peek did not allow a hit over four scoreless innings. Peek struck out six and walked one. Antonio Velez replaced Firoved and managed to prevent Greenville from taking the lead in the ninth.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 5

The Shorebirds led 5-3 after three innings but failed to secure the win. Aneudis Mordán plated two with a double in the first. Adam Crampton evened the score at three in the bottom of the second, and Delmarva scored its next two on poor throws by Fredericksburg.

Carter Baumler allowed three runs in three innings. Baumler plunked the first batter he faced, walked the next, and allowed a pair of stolen bases in the inning. He struck out former first rounder Elijah Green in the first, but Green recorded a single off Baumler in the third.

