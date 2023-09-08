 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday night Orioles game thread: @ Red Sox, 7:10

The Orioles are starting the final leg of their three-city road trip. Can they keep up the good vibes?

By Stacey
Baltimore Oriole Gunnar Henderson stands on the infield, smirking
Gunnar Hednerson: Pretty good at baseball
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Orioles! They’re pretty good, folks. They’ve completed two-thirds of their road trip and are 5-1 and so far. It’s nice to have clinched a winning road trip before even starting the final series, but simply winning a road trip is not enough for this team.

Currently, the Orioles have a magic number to clinch the playoffs of just eight. That is not a done deal so I’m not saying it is, but a magic number of eight with 23 games to go is pretty darn close. The magic number to clinch the division is not quite so in reach at 20. That’s why the Orioles need to just keep winning!

Kyle Bradish is on the mound for the Orioles tonight. He is exactly who I want to see pitch tonight. Opposing him is Tanner Houck and his 5.07 ERA. He doesn’t always give up a bunch of runs but he rarely pitches deep into games.

Orioles lineup

  1. Adley Rutschman - C
  2. Gunnar Henderson - SS
  3. Anthony Santander - RF
  4. Ryan O’Hearn - DH
  5. Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
  6. Cedric Mullins - CF
  7. Austin Hays - LF
  8. Adam Frazier - 2B
  9. Ramón Urías - 3B

SP: Kyle Bradish (RHP)

Red Sox lineup

  1. Alex Verdugo - RF
  2. Rafael Devers - 3B
  3. Justin Turner - DH
  4. Triston Casas - 1B
  5. Adam Duvall - CF
  6. Masataka Yoshida - LF
  7. Trevor Story - SS
  8. Enmanuel Valdez - 2B
  9. Connor Wong - C

SP: Tanner Houck (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!

