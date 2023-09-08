Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s pound Red Sox, 11-2

It is Friday night.

The Orioles stomped all over the Boston Red Sox with an 11-2 win where they had just as lopsided lead in the hits column at 14-4. Kyle Bradish pitched six good innings to keep his ERA exactly at 3.03, Ryan O’Hearn and Adley Rutschman each homered in the game, and late in the game, Ryan McKenna made a home run robbing catch that redeems him a little bit for his earlier season miscue.

With the win, the magic number for the Orioles to clinch the AL East is 18, and the magic number for the Orioles to clinch any playoff spot is down to seven. It is the 89th Orioles win, so they have won more games than all but three Orioles teams in the last 40 years.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.