Sunday Bird Droppings: At least one of Baltimore’s teams advanced in the playoffs

Hello, friends.

There are now 67 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. In uniform number terms, that’s, uh... Eduard Bazardo days to go. Did you remember this guy who pitched three games for the 2023 Orioles? Don’t lie. It’s rude. This was the original uniform number of John Means. That’s a better one.

It’s a good day for celebration in the world of Baltimore sports after yesterday’s big Ravens win over the Texans to advance in the NFL playoffs. As you’ve probably already read elsewhere, the city of Baltimore will be hosting a conference championship game for the first time since 1971. That’s quite a while. The winner of this evening’s Chiefs-Bills game will be in Baltimore next weekend.

For Commanders fans, other team fans, and non-football fans, you’ll have to find your own joy today. The Orioles are unlikely to add to it. The joy of their winning 101 games in the regular season last year is still there, even if its momentum was interrupted by the whole playoff disappointment.

There are another 24 days to go until pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota for the start of spring training. Nothing says that there can’t be a substantial move made after that point, but it would surprise me a lot if a big Orioles deal happens after camp opens. If a starting pitching move hasn’t happened by the time the Super Bowl rolls around, I think the ship will not be moving until July.

Around the blogO’sphere

Grayson Rodriguez sees more fastballs, maybe even the two-seam variety, in his future (The Baltimore Banner)

At least one of the keepers of MLB’s Statcast thinks that the two-seam fastball is about to have a resurgence. The young Orioles ace-hopeful could end up getting in close to the ground floor.

Basallo at #2 on top 10 catching prospects list (MLB Pipeline)

You’re too late for a front row seat on the Samuel Basallo hype wagon, but we can probably still fit you in the back somewhere.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 1996 reliever Keith Shepherd, 1972-75 reliever Bob Reynolds, 1970-72 catcher / 1991-94 manager Johnny Oates, and 1954 outfielder Sam Mele.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: American Revolutionary general Ethan Allen (1738), Boney M song subject Grigori Rasputin (1869), designer Christian Dior (1905), actor Benny Hill (1924), golfer Jack Nicklaus (1940), and actress Geena Davis (1956).

On this day in history...

In 1789, a novel by honorary distant relative William Hill Brown, entitled The Power of Sympathy or the Triumph of Nature Founded in Truth, was first published at a press in Boston. This is recognized as the first American novel.

In 1919, the Irish Republic declared its independence from the United Kingdom. This was not recognized by the British overlords, leading to a two-and-a-half year war for independence.

In 1968, forces of North Vietnam launched a night-time attack on US Marines at Khe Sanh Combat Base, beginning what was nearly a five-month battle. Each side claimed victory at the end, with the North Vietnamese occupying the area as soon as the American military decided to withdraw.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on January 21. Have a safe Sunday.