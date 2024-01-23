Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles reacquired a random bench guy

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Don’t worry, folks. The Orioles have heard fans’ calls for the team to make a major move this offseason, and they have...reacquired Tyler Nevin from the Tigers. Done and done. Now, on to spring training!

OK, don’t print the playoff tickets just yet. Nevin, who batted .205/.312/.292 from 2021-22 with the Orioles before a similarly unimpressive 41 games with Detroit last year, doesn’t figure to spend any significant time on the Orioles’ roster this year, unless something goes unexpectedly right for him or unexpectedly wrong for the Birds. It would not at all surprise me if the O’s try to outright Nevin off the 40-man roster in the coming days, at which point he’ll either be assigned to the minors or claimed off waivers by another team. Nevin is mainly around to provide infield and outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk in the likely event that prospects such as Jackson Holliday, Joey Ortiz, Connor Norby, Colton Cowser, or Coby Mayo get called up to the majors this season (or traded).

Sadly, this is the closest we’ve come to any Orioles roster movement in months, as the O’s remain otherwise stagnant in their efforts to acquire a starting pitcher. Their $13 million deal for Craig Kimbrel is still their only free agent expenditure this winter. Heck, they’re even getting outspent by the notoriously skinflint Pirates, who agreed to a $10.5 million contract with reliever Aroldis Chapman yesterday, adding to their previous signings of starter Martín Pérez, outfielder Andrew McCutchen, and first baseman Rowdy Tellez for a combined $15.2 million. It’s not that I wanted the Orioles to sign any of those specific players — especially Chapman, whom I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole — but it’s hard not to notice when the Pirates, of all teams, are more willing to spend money than the O’s as of now.

There’s still time. The Orioles could make another addition or two before or during spring training, or even sometime after Opening Day. Let’s just hope their next one is a bit more significant than Tyler Nevin.

Links

Orioles and Cionel Pérez reach deal, avoiding arbitration - The Baltimore Banner

The Orioles did make one other move yesterday, agreeing to contract terms with Cionel Pérez with a club option for 2025. Don’t sleep on the possibility of Pérez getting quite a few saves this year, especially if he looks more like the 2022 version.

Time for a few more Orioles predictions for 2024 - School of Roch

Roch Kubatko offers some bullpen-specific predictions for the coming season. I’d be plenty happy with all three of these coming to fruition.

Key offseason topic still front and center: When to trade the prospects? - Steve Melewski

Baseball America’s JJ Cooper notes that while the O’s shouldn’t rush into a bad trade, they also shouldn’t let their prospects go “stale” by repeating minor league levels they’ve already mastered. Joey Ortiz in particular seems like a guy who has nothing more to prove at Triple-A.

1 bonkers trade Orioles must make before 2024 season - Clutch Points

A writer named Ryan Bologna suggests the Orioles deal Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad for Dylan Cease. Some O’s fans might find Ryan Bologna’s idea to be a bunch of...well, you know.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You share your day with five former Orioles: catcher Charlie Greene (53); outfielder Sherman Obando (54); and infielders Cord Phelps (37), Marty Brown (61), and the late Chico Carrasquel (b. 1926, d. 2005).

On this day in 2010, the Orioles reunited with their former star shortstop, Miguel Tejada, on a one-year, $6 million contract, three years after they’d traded him to the Astros. Tejada, who’d been a key slugger in his first stint with the Orioles — posting three All-Star seasons, including a franchise-record 150-RBI campaign in 2004 — was a shell of his former self in his second go-round with the Birds. He posted just a .670 OPS and seven home runs in 97 games before the O’s dumped him to the Padres for a minor leaguer in July.