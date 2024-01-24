Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Hall of Fame class is announced

Good morning, Birdland!

In lieu of any interesting Orioles news, we will have to settle for the announcement of the 2024 Hall of Fame class. It was revealed on Tuesday evening that Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer would comprise the group that gets inducted on July 21 in Cooperstown. Jim Leyland will also be part of the class after being voted in by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee back in December.

I’m not one to get overly worked up about Hall of Fame voting, but this certainly seems like a worthy trio of players. All three of them had stints as both elite hitters and defenders at their positions for several consecutive years, and to me they passed the vibe check of simply feeling like Hall of Famers. A few of the guys that didn’t make it in off of this year’s ballot probably also pass that test, but they were kept out for...reasons?

A couple of former Orioles fell well short of the required 75% of votes to get in. Francisco Rodriguez garnered 7.8%, and José Bautista nabbed just 1.6% to fall off the ballot. It would seem unlikely that either one would ever make it, and even if they did they would not have an Oriole on their hat, but we could still do the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV meme anyway.

We are likely to be waiting a long time before another “Oriole” gets the call. Manny Machado is on track to make it when his career is all said and done, but at that point he will likely have accumulated more numbers with the Padres, so the O’s could be reduced to a footnote. Instead, we may have to just hope that someone on the current roster puts together a worthy career and stays in Baltimore long enough to be enshrined with a bird on their cap.

Here are the Top 10 3B prospects for 2024 | MLB Pipeline

Another top Orioles prospects makes an appearance on these Pipeline lists. This time it’s Coby Mayo, although they preface it by say they expect him to move over to first base at some point. I have never seen Mayo play a game, but if his arm is as good as advertised that feels like a missed opportunity. I would hope the Orioles try him in a corner outfield spot for a least a little while before settling.

Orioles to rename press box in honor of Jim Henneman | Orioles.com

A very nice gesture to someone that dedicated their entire life to Baltimore sports and the Orioles in particular.

Offering more Orioles predictions for the 2024 season | Roch Kubatko

Roch has been pondering the Tyler Nevin move, which feels like a poor use of time. Sometimes the Orioles acquire a guy during the offseason and he never is really “on the team.” How did we all so quickly forget the Jake Cave era of Orioles baseball from a season ago?

Orioles Sign Daniel Johnson To Minor League Contract | MLB Trade Rumors

I was unfamiliar with Daniel Johnson before reading this, and I may continue to be after. He is a 28-year-old that played outfield for Cleveland from 2020 through 2021. It’s tough to see a way for him to make a big league impact for the O’s, but seems like a fine organizational depth signing.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Ashur Tolliver is 36 today. The left-handed pitcher appeared in five games during the 2016 season.

Tim Stoddard turns 71. From 1978 through 1983, he threw 313 innings for the O’s, serving mostly as the team’s closer.

This day in O’s history

1961 - The O’s and the Kansas City Athletics agree to a six-player trade. Whitey Herzog and Russ Snyder head to Baltimore while Wayne Causey, Jim Archer, Bob Boyd, and Al Pilarcik go to KC.