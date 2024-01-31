Let everyone know you’ve survived the Angelos era with this new shirt

After over 30 years that have seen more frequent bad times than good ones, the Orioles ownership by the Angelos family is set to end imminently upon the sale of their stake to Baltimore-born billionaire David Rubenstein. This is something that has been hoped for by different people at different times for decades and now it is finally here. We have made it through the Angelos era.

Peter Angelos’s heavy-handed, thought-he-knew-better bungling in the late 1990s helped to send the team into a spiral for a long time. For the last several years, we’ve been contending with his son John, who revealed himself to be a thin-skinned doofus about a year ago and spent most of the last year publicly either crying poor or sounding like an idiot. The stewardship of neither one of these guys is likely to be missed.

