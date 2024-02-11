Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles spring training is only three days away

Hello, friends.

There are now 46 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. In uniform number terms, that’s another Mike Flanagan days to go until real baseball is back with us. The number has not been assigned to a new player since Flanagan’s death.

Pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota to begin spring training on Wednesday, just three days from now. Maybe some time before that, we will actually learn the paltry number of Grapefruit League games that MASN intends to broadcast to us. It’s weird that they haven’t said anything yet, but that’s just how they roll.

Last year, they didn’t announce a spring broadcast schedule until February 15. This is one of the things that I hope will change once David Rubenstein’s group controls the Orioles and the network. For 2024, we’re stuck. The first Orioles exhibition game is 13 days away.

Once that routine is under way, there will be daily activity with workouts and low-quality video taken by beat writers of mass bullpen sessions, wide-frame photographs of drills in action, and so on. It’s not thrilling stuff but it is theoretically important things to work on to have them all thoroughly sunk in to everyone’s instincts by the time the real games roll around. It is probably more important for some than for others, but in any case, everyone can use the opportunity to ease themselves into the season’s workload.

Baseball is not going to be the sport that’s most on people’s minds today, anyway. I think I heard something about a big football game? Arsenal could pull into a tie for second place in the Premier League standings if they win their morning (Eastern US time) match against West Ham. Across the Channel in France, two teams in Ligue 1’s top 5 square off with Nice facing AS Monaco - but Paris Saint-Germain is currently well clear for the top of the table, regardless of who wins.

Around the blogO’sphere

Analyzing what truly matters about the Orioles’ preseason win projections (The Baltimore Banner)

The Banner’s Jon Meoli breaks down some of the reasons why last week’s projections might have been lower than fans think the team deserves.

Orioles position preview: Bullpen has upside but questions persist (The Baltimore Sun)

The Orioles beating the aforementioned projections probably depends on some individual relievers doing better than the models think they will.

O’s front office needed to show patience in the ongoing pursuit of Corbin Burnes (Steve Melewski)

Four months of a slow-burning series of text messages. That’s how deals get made in MLB these days.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2015 two-game reliever César Cabral, 2009-16 pitcher Brian Matusz, and 2012 pitcher Matt Lindstrom.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: inventor Thomas Edison (1847), nuclear physicist Leo Szilard (1898), actor Leslie Nielsen (1926), musician Sheryl Crow (1962), and actress Jennifer Aniston (1969).

On this day in history...

In 660 BC, according to tradition, the nation of Japan was founded by a likely-mythological Emperor Jimmu, said to descend from both the storm god, Susanoo, and the sun goddess, Amaterasu.

In 1812 AD, the term “gerrymandering” came into being as Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, was accused of drawing an odd, salamander-looking district that would be favorable to the Democratic-Republican Party to which he belonged.

In 1979, after a year-long revolution, the monarchy of Iran was overthrown and supplanted by a theocratic government. The Islamic Republic was proclaimed after a referendum a month later.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on February 11. Have a safe Sunday.