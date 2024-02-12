Monday Bird Droppings: It’s baseball season!

Happy birthday, Camden Chatters, and welcome to baseball season! The Kansas City Chiefs are repeat Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. It’s the kind of game that made me glad I didn’t have a vested interest in either team because it was a nail-biter.

Now that it’s over, baseball takes center stage. Pitchers and catchers report this week and soon spring training will be in full swing.

If you’re so excited to see the defending AL East champs get back to work that you want to watch them on TV, sadly you still have to wait on that information. The Nationals announced their spring schedule last Friday and usually their announcement comes out around the same time as the Orioles, but not this time. Come on, MASN!

The first spring training game is scheduled for February 24th so there is still time. But it would be nice to have something concrete to look forward to in that department, don’t you agree?

Even with spring training getting underway in a few days, there are some interesting free agents still out there. The Orioles already traded for an ace-level pitcher, but do you think they’d be well served to also go after Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell? And are you confident in the offense as is, or should they go after JD Martinez or Jorge Soler? Is there anyone else still out there that you think the Orioles should go for?

I think the Orioles are done other than some possible fringe moves like they’ve been making in the past week or so. And I feel good about it! I am just ready to go already. Let’s do this!

Links

Jon Meoli: Analyzing what truly matters about the Orioles’ win projections - The Baltimore Banner

This is the second go-round for this link but in case you weren't here over the weekend, it's an interesting read.

Orioles determined to learn from pain of Division Series - BaltimoreBaseball.com

I sure hope they do. I didn't learn anything.

A few questions for O's fans - MASN Sports

Steve Melewski wants to know what you think. You can consider this your primer for our pre-season contest, which will be published mid-spring training.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! February 12th features a lot of Orioles’ birthdays, starting with current Oriole Heston Kjerstad. Kjerstad turns 25 years old today. Do you think he will hit more dingers this year than he is years old?

Also born on this day are short-time Orioles Chris Snyder (43) and Adam Stern (44), who combined for 11 total games with the team.

Don “Full Pack” Stanhouse is celebrating birthday number 73 today. He pitched in relief for the Orioles in 1978, ‘79, and ‘81. In ‘78 and ‘79, Stanhouse finished 93 games for the team with sub-3.00 ERA despite walking over six batters per nine innings, well more than he struck out. It’s no secret why manager Earl Weaver gave him his nickname.

Pat Dobson was born on this day in 1942 and passed away too young in 2006. Dobson was only an Oriole for two seasons but he is entrenched in Baltimore sports lore for being one of four 20-game winners on the team in 1971.

And finally, a very happy birthday to Mr. Jerry Walker, who is 85 years old today. He debuted with the Orioles at age 18 back in 1957 and played for the team as a starting pitcher through 1960. His best year was 1959 when he pitched to a 2.92 ERA in 30 games and made the All-Star team.

February 12th has been a very slow day for the Orioles, transactions-wise. They have acquired just two players on this date. In 1987 they traded for Ray Knight, who played one season with the team. And in 1996 they claimed Willis Otáñez, who did not make his major league debut until 1998.