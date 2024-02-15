Thursday Bird Droppings: MASN announces another paltry Orioles spring schedule

Hello, friends.

There are now 42 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. In the baseball world, this is a number that now means only Jackie Robinson. For my fellow nerds out there, it’s the answer to life, the universe, and everything from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Combined with pitchers and catchers reporting yesterday, it points to real baseball not being far off.

It’s another four days before the position players are required to report, with the first full squad workout a day after that. We aren’t quite there yet. Exhibition games start in another nine days, and once those begin, it’ll be the near-daily spring game ritual - the vast majority of which are not televised by MASN, thanks for that - until the roster is set and the team packs up and heads north to begin its season in Baltimore.

The network announced its pathetic spring schedule yesterday. All of seven Orioles spring training games will be broadcast. Additionally, a dozen games will be broadcast on the Orioles Radio Network, with three games overlapping with the television schedule. In all, fewer than half of O’s spring training games will get local TV or radio broadcasts. What’s more, the broadcasters are going to be calling these spring games from back in Baltimore. Give me a freaking break!

In addition to that broadcast schedule, the Orioles threw a little bit of news at us as pitchers and catchers were reporting on Wednesday, making another low-cost acquisition on the fringe of the roster. The team acquired outfielder Peyton Burdick from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations. Burdick had been designated for assignment by the Marlins, so the almost-27-year-old had essentially no value to the team. Burdick has hit .200/.281/.368 in 139 plate appearances over the last two seasons, with a strikeout rate of an almost unbelievable 38.1%.

Looking at that stat line, it’s hard to guess why the Orioles have bothered. Looking a bit beyond it, the guess is easier, in the sense that Burdick hit 23 homers for Double-A in 2021. There’s some useful power there if he drastically cuts the strikeout rate, which he probably never will but it costs the O’s little to find out if he can. Burdick does have minor league options remaining, so unlike other fringe outfielders on the O’s 40-man - namely Sam Hilliard and Ryan McKenna - he can be sent to the minors if he doesn’t make the team at the end of spring training. As with other unexciting O’s acquisitions lately, things will have gone either very well for him or very horribly for the Orioles for us to see him.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the team placed Félix Bautista on the 60-day injured list. Yesterday was the first day that the Orioles were allowed to utilize the 60-day IL and they struck right away. We already knew Bautista wasn’t going to pitch this year, but it’s still a little bummer to get the reminder.

In addition to this move, the Orioles also settled on a 2024 contract with Ryan O’Hearn, their last outstanding possible arbitration case. The O’s once again seized on the “it doesn’t count as file-and-trial if we negotiate a club option for next year” loophole that they deployed with Danny Coulombe and Cionel Pérez. Perhaps the team was less gung-ho about another hearing after they lost cases to Austin Hays and Jacob Webb. Whatever the case, the O’s and O’Hearn settled at the midpoint of $3.5 million.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Orioles option for 2025 is valued at $7.5 million, with escalators increasing that by $500,000 if O’Hearn hits 120 games played, and another $500,000 for 150 games played. O’Hearn appeared in 112 games for the Orioles last year. If he performs around the same level as last year, he’ll probably hit that 120 game incentive.

What’s interesting about the club option is that O’Hearn could have become a free agent after this season, so he’s given the O’s the chance to buy out his first free agent year. Just between you and me, O’Hearn is high on my list of “This guy’s not gonna be as good this year” concerns and I’ll be surprised if things get to the point where the option is exercised. If O’Hearn earns it, that’ll be good for the 2024 Orioles, for him, and really for next year’s Orioles having an experienced lefty bat around too.

Be on the lookout today for the first possible signs of “best shape of my/his life” from Orioles players or from manager Brandon Hyde. There was no media availability as players reported yesterday, but there should be some during or after the first formal day of pitcher and catcher workouts today.

