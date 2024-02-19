Monday Bird Droppings: No news is good news at Orioles camp

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

I’m happy to report that yesterday was a completely uneventful day at Orioles spring training. To our knowledge, no new injuries or any other calamities occurred at camp. It was just a perfect, utterly boring day of baseball players working out and absolutely nothing interesting happening.

After day one of camp brought the discouraging news of Kyle Bradish’s UCL sprain, as well as minor injuries to John Means and Gunnar Henderson, I’m probably not the only one worrying that another key O’s player or three will suffer from an unfortunate health issue that throws a wrench into the team’s plans. Expectations for the 2024 Orioles are so high — higher than for any O’s team in decades — that suffering any more setbacks before the season even begins would feel like a real “this is why we can’t have nice things” scenario.

So here’s to another five weeks of completely uneventful days down in Sarasota. When it comes to spring training, no news is usually good news.

Links

Orioles players give mixed reviews of MLB’s new jerseys - Baltimore Sun

One Oriole described the team's new jerseys as “not the worst.” The raves are pouring in!

Tyler Wells, Cole Irvin next in line for O's rotation - MLB.com

So how are we feeling about the strong likelihood of Wells and Irvin being in the Opening Day rotation? I feel fine about the former, but not so confident about the latter.

Orioles acquire Krook from Yankees - School of Roch

The Orioles are determined to find someone who can hold onto that 40th roster spot, by hook or by Krook.

Orioles’ Bautista getting ready for Opening Day 2025 - BaltimoreBaseball.com

But that’s forever from now! Who knows how old we’ll all be by then?

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! I regret to inform you that there isn’t a single Orioles player in history born on Feb. 19. Keep practicing and maybe you’ll be the first!

On this date in 2014, the Orioles made the regrettable decision to sign free agent righty Ubaldo Jimenez to a four-year, $50 million contract. Jimenez was coming off a strong season with Cleveland but had been a maddeningly erratic pitcher in the years prior, and unfortunately his O’s tenure was much more of the latter. He went 32-42 with a 5.22 ERA and 4.2 BB/9 in 117 games during his four years in Baltimore, and infamously surrendered the season-ending walkoff homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the 2016 Wild Card Game. For what it’s worth, he was one of the nicest people you’ll ever come across.