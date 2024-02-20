Tuesday Bird Droppings: Full squad workout today!

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! For those of you who, like me, just had a three-day weekend: I hope you’re able to get back into the swing of things. It’s always tough for me to get my motivation up after a longer-than-usual layoff. It’s not that I dislike my job, it’s just that I like not doing it a lot more.

Spring training is rolling on for the Orioles. There remains no big news since the first news drop about the injuries to Kyle Bradish and others, which is just fine with me. If you follow the Orioles on any of their social channels, you have seen the pics of the strong young men rolling into Sarasota looking fit and ready to impress. I admit those alone are enough to make me even more anxious to get the season started already.

We’re still over a month from the start of the season but today marks the first full-squad workout and we’re just four days from the first spring training game of the season. And it’ll be on MASN! If you’re at home on Saturday, Feb 24th at 1:05, you can tune in to see how all of the young Orioles stars look. It’s only a meaningless spring training game, but there is just something about seeing that green grass and blue sky for the first time.

To tide you over until then, here is Jackson Holliday:

Links

In O's 2024 rotation, Cole Irvin and Tyler Wells, come on down - MASN Sports

Not really what we had in mind a few weeks ago but I wish them both the best of luck.

Orioles Acquire Kaleb Ort, Designate Peyton Burdick - MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Elias just keeps on bringing in pitchers. Maybe this one will be a thing.

Patience Should Pay Off For Orioles’ Adley Rutschman When It Comes To Contract Extension - Forbes

Forbes takes a look at a possible extension for Adley Rutschman while using a lot of big words.

The Orioles’ Wandisson Charles is moving closer to his big league shot - The Baltimore Banner

If you haven't heard of Wandisson Charles, it's time to learn. Danielle Allentuck has good info to get you started.

Orioles becoming AL East juggernaut with top prospect Jackson Holliday - USA Today

How do I feel about someone calling the Orioles a juggernaut? I don't care for it actually. But this is a fun look at all the young talent in the Orioles system, focusing of course on Jackson Holliday. And it has bonus content about Gunnar Henderson's dog.

Santander looking for another big year for Orioles; Krook joins left-handed mix - BaltimoreBaseball.com

This will be Anthony Santander's eighth season with the Orioles! That's wild, even if his first season was just 13 games. Rich Dubroff caught up with the veteran, who is feeling very good about his team.

Gary Thorne calls grandson’s high school hockey goal - Awful Announcing

Let’s check in with our old friend Gary Thorne.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies. Julio Borbón turns 38 today. He appeared in just six games with the Orioles in 2016, so it’s forgivable if you don’t remember his time in orange and black.

Jim Wilson was born on this day in 1922. He pitched for the Orioles from 1955-56. In ‘55 he led the league in losses despite a very respectable 3.44 ERA (110 ERA+). He passed away in 1986.

On this day in 1990, the Orioles signed free agent Sam Horn, who spent three seasons with the team. His best year was 1991 when he slugged 23 homers with an .830 OPS.

In 2015, the Orioles traded for Travis Snider to help shore up the outfield after the departure of Nick Markakis. It did not work out. Snider put up a sad OPS+ of 81 and was released by the team in mid-August.