The evaporating role of Ramón Urías

Two seasons ago, Ramón Urías was an under-the-radar stud for the Orioles. His leather work earned him a Gold Glove at third base, and he wasn’t too shabby at the plate either (105 OPS+). But that production in 2022 did not lead to the sort of increased role it might have warranted. In fact, Urías saw the field even less last year, which coincided with a dip in his own production. Now, as spring training kicks into high gear, his role on the team could be evaporating entirely.

The Orioles’ big league infield is pretty stacked. Gunnar Henderson has entrenched himself on the left side for years to come, and all signs are pointing towards Jackson Holliday doing the same very soon. The situation at first base is a bit wonky, but the combined forces of Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, and occasionally Anthony Santander at that position is solid. And it seems like the club is prepared to give Jordan Westburg an everyday role—likely splitting time at second and third base—after being a part-time player in his rookie season.

In this scenario—the one in which Holliday makes the Opening Day roster—it’s tough to see an avenue for Urías to be anymore than a bench piece. That would still get him a start or two a week to give someone else a breather, but not much more.

Meanwhile, the “utility” position is competitive as well. We already know what Jorge Mateo can do at shortstop, and the club has made it clear that he will get time in the outfield this spring. Nick Maton was added from the Tigers. He brings experience at nearly every position on the field. Plus there’s the return of Tyler Nevin, who can play the corners in both the infield and outfield.

There is no doubt that Urías is a superior player to Maton and Nevin. It’s not even close. He’s probably better than Mateo overall as well. But Mateo has a skillset (foot speed, hitting lefties, positional flexibility) that could be more valuable to this Orioles team. Urías and Mateo can coexist on the big league roster, as they have for a few seasons now. But there would be no room for Maton, Nevin, or anyone similar if the O’s—for some reason—wanted to try and squeeze them in.

Beyond the 40-man roster are a few alluring youngsters on the immediate horizon. In addition to Holliday, who is said to be in contention for an Opening Day job, the Orioles are also dreaming about adding Coby Mayo and Connor Norby in the near future.

Urías may be able to survive the addition of one of these kids, depending on what the somewhat convoluted outfield situation looks like. But any more than that would be curtains for the veteran.

The outfield is relevant because that area of the field may be even more packed than the infield. One would assume that Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins will continue on in their established everyday roles. Anthony Santander is likely to still spend some time in right field, but he also DH’ed more than ever before in 2023, and he had a spell at first base. That could open some innings for Heston Kjerstad and/or Colton Cowser.

The Orioles could potentially carry all five outfielders. That—plus Mateo spending time in centerfield—would allow Brandon Hyde to dish out more off days to Mullins, who had two IL stints in 2023, and Hays, who slowed mightily in the second half. Once again, that puts Urías on the fringes of the roster, especially if it is paired with a Holliday promotion.

Ultimately though, these all feel like somewhat extreme circumstances, at least right now. And they would represent a change in philosophy from Mike Elias. The O’s GM has historically preferred roster flexibility that allows him to maintain depth and keep options open. Leaving Urías off the Opening Day roster would be the opposite.

Urías has no minor league options. And he isn’t a player that will sneak through waivers. There are several other big league clubs that would likely insert him into their everyday lineup right now, and be perfectly happy with his production. If Elias attempts to DFA him, you can kiss him goodbye.

And while it’s clear that Urías is no superstar, he is still a stellar insurance plan all over the infield. In the event of injuries, he can step in and do a job anywhere on the dirt. If Westburg stumbles out of the gate and needs to take a reduced role for a bit, you would feel confident in Urías playing everyday. That’s not something you can necessarily say for any of the young players or the other utility types currently in spring training.

At the same time, Holliday, Cowser, and Kjerstad (along with any other prospects) should only be promoted if they are going to play a significant role right away. With Holliday, that seems rather straightforward as there is talk of him walking right into the second base job. But he also only has 18 games of Triple-A experience, so it’s reasonable to ask him to do a little more there before advancing. With Cowser and Kjerstad it seems impossible to guarantee both of them major league playing out of the gate them as they would be directly competing. So why force the issue?

Maintaining the status quo with Urías as the utility infielder feels like the smart play, through the early stages of the season anyway. It buys the Orioles time to learn more about their in-house talent. Westburg will be able to sink or swim, but with an organizational safety net. Holliday can gain some seasoning in Norfolk, which could allow him to hit the ground running in Baltimore when the time comes.

The first portion of the season is all about laying a base for the rest of the summer. Urías and his dependability should be a part of that. And as the season plays out, the Orioles may learn that they need an upgrade from that spot in the roster. Or maybe the former Gold Glove winner has another trick up his sleeve to cement his place on the team for a while longer.