Kyle Stowers could still have a breakout season if he gets the chance

The Orioles’ infield will dominate headlines this spring, as top prospect Jackson Holliday tries to join 2023 Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson on the dirt to open the year. Still, there’s plenty of intrigue in the outfield as well, where the Orioles have casually built out an impressive list of outfielders behind their big three.

Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays remain pillars of Baltimore’s rebuild, but Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad have emerged as the next big thing on grass. The two blue-chip prospects will battle Ryan McKenna and Sam Hilliard for a place on the Opening Day roster, but the Orioles appear to have at least one more outfielder capable of breaking out in 2024.

Kyle Stowers essentially lost a year in 2023. He broke camp with the team, struggled right away, suffered a pair of injuries in the minors and never made his way back to Baltimore. He recorded just two hits in 30 at bats, took a fastball to the face at Triple-A, and missed nearly two months with shoulder inflammation. By anyone’s standards, that qualifies as a year to forget.

While Stowers suffered, Cowser and Kjerstad made their major league debuts. Cowser, much like Stowers, suffered in his first taste of major league baseball. Cowser finished just 7-for-61 before returning to Norfolk, but Kjerstad showed enough to justify a place on the ALDS roster. Cowser slashed .300/.417/.520 at Triple-A, and did plenty to position himself for another swing at the majors in 2024.

Stowers fell out of the spotlight in Birdland, but does the window really close that quickly? The short answer is no—not if the guy can play. Stowers shined at three levels while earning a share of the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year award with Adley Rutschman in 2021. He fared better than Cowser or Kjerstad with a .253/.306/.418 line over his first 34 games of MLB action in 2022.

Cedric Mullins went 6-for-64 during his only taste of the majors in 2019. He responded the following season with a .271/.315/.407 slash line in 2020 and an a 30/30 season in 2021. This organization has the tools and people in place to develop talent, and a 26-year-old Stowers possesses the raw skills of a major league baseball player.

Mike Elias referred to Stowers as a player “with his whole career ahead of him” back in December. Elias said the Orioles hoped to get another look at Stowers last season but injuries got in the way.

“Huge power tool. He’s big and athletic, he plays the corners well, he can throw. There’s a lot there, and it’s kind of an under-the-radar person that could be a factor for us this season.”

Elias credited Baltimore’s farm system when describing how a guy with Stowers’ talent can fly under the radar. It’s been a delight to watch Baltimore produce the top prospect in baseball the last few years, but it’s worth reflecting on the depth at each position.

The Orioles could include Stowers as a trade chip in a future deal, but they certainly do not need to move on right now. He represents a quality outfield insurance piece with a pair of options remaining. His raw power, even in an organization that features Kjerstad and Coby Mayo, remains an attractive trait to the front office.

Stowers feels like a player that could mash in spring training while making a push for the final roster spot. He may have lost his place at the front of the line, but Stowers should be ready to pounce when an opportunity presents itself.

The Orioles provided countless storylines over a division-clinching season last year. The roster is bubbling over with young talent, but don’t forget about Stowers quite yet.