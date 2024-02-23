How to watch or listen to all of the Orioles spring training games

Fans of some teams get the opportunity to watch an abundance of their favorite team’s spring training games. The network that airs Los Angeles Dodgers games, for instance, is broadcasting every Dodgers spring game except for one day where they don’t do the road half of a split squad. Orioles fans still living for now under the John Angelos era of MASN control are not so fortunate.

On the bright side, the network is clearing the low bar it set last year, when it only put on its own broadcast of three Orioles spring training games. They are upping that for 2024 to seven games, which means they’ll be broadcasting for one-fourth of the days that the Orioles play a Grapefruit League game.

It’s not a big number, and that’s on top of the report that the broadcasters will stay in Baltimore to call these games remotely. Sheesh. Another dozen games that are not televised by MASN will be on the Orioles Radio Network.

If you just can’t get enough of the spring training atmosphere, you’ve got to tune in on other team broadcasts. Most games at least have something, be it TV or radio, although even that’s no guarantee. Six days of games won’t have either TV or radio from either team. You have to search far and wide to figure out what team network is airing what. Well, you don’t, because I did this work for you.

It’ll take an MLB.tv subscription to watch any other team’s broadcast. Orioles season ticket holders get this subscription as a perk, so if that’s you, look into how to activate that and you can watch them on some of the days where they aren’t on MASN.

The broadcast schedule for this year’s Grapefruit League, with bold denoting any game where there’s either an Orioles TV or radio broadcast: