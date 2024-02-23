Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles play baseball tomorrow

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

The day is almost here. Tomorrow, for the first time since their 2023 season came to an inglorious end in Arlington, the Orioles will take the field for some actual (exhibition) baseball. Their 32-game Grapefruit League schedule begins at 1:05 against the Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium, the Orioles’ spring home in Sarasota.

It remains to be seen how many of the Orioles’ expected regulars will be in tomorrow’s lineup. We know Gunnar Henderson won’t, as he continues to recover from oblique soreness. But the Birds are bringing out the big guns on the mound, with shiny new ace Corbin Burnes slated to get the start, a welcome change of pace from previous Grapefruit League openers.

Grapefruit League openers during the Elias-Hyde era:



2019: Yefry Ramirez

2020: Chandler Shepherd

2021: Thomas Eshelman

2022: Spenser Watkins

2023: Drew Rom

2024: Corbin Burnes — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 22, 2024

What’s more, this is one of seven spring games that MASN will deign to broadcast, allowing Orioles fans to get their first look at their stellar new right-hander in action. Burnes’s outing will be short, of course, as he and all pitchers need to slowly ramp up their workload throughout the month-plus of spring training. But it’ll be fun to watch him for however long he’s on the mound.

Starting tomorrow, the Orioles will be in action almost every day at least until the conclusion of the regular season Sept. 29...and hopefully beyond that. How closely you pay attention to each game — particularly the exhibition games — is, of course, entirely up to you. But get ready for more than seven months of nearly uninterrupted baseball. I’m looking forward to it.

Links

Charging batteries: Orioles pitchers, catchers build relationships during spring - The Baltimore Banner

They haven’t played a regular season game together yet, but is the Adley Rutschman/Corbin Burnes combination the best battery in MLB right now?

Orioles pitching prospects out to prove themselves at spring training – Baltimore Sun

The Birds’ pitching prospects might not get Jackson Holliday or Coby Mayo-level hype, but they’re nothing to sneeze at. There’s a world where Chayce McDermott, Cade Povich, and Seth Johnson all contribute to the 2024 Orioles.

Colton Cowser aiming for 2024 Orioles Opening Day roster - MLB.com

Colton Cowser is one of the biggest wild cards in the O’s organization to me. By the end of 2024 he could be either a major league regular, a flamed-out prospect, or part of another organization after a midseason trade, and all of those possibilities seem equally realistic.

Austin Hays on Orioles' expectations: 'Guys are hungry to go farther this year'; Burnes will start spring opener - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Austin Hays is excited for the upcoming season. He’s not the only one.

Burnes on starting spring opener, live batting practice details, plans for Kjerstad - School of Roch

The pitcher who starts the first spring training game is rarely the same pitcher who starts on Opening Day. I think it’s safe to say this year will be an exception.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Two former Orioles were born on this day: outfielders John Shelby (66) and Bobby Bonilla (61), the latter of whom is still receiving $500,000 a year in deferred salary from the O’s (plus more than $1 million from the Mets) despite retiring in 2001. Happy birthday indeed, Bobby Bo.

On this day in 2016, the Orioles reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with free agent outfielder Dexter Fowler. What a signing! At least, it would have been, had he...actually signed. Instead, Fowler shocked the Orioles by unexpectedly showing up at Cubs camp two days later and re-signing with Chicago for one year.

Fowler’s agent, Casey Close, later ripped the Dan Duquette-led O’s front office for leaking the Orioles signing before they had actually agreed to terms, saying, “In my 25 years in this business, never before have I witnessed such irresponsible behavior on so many fronts. Both the Orioles front office and members of the media were so busy recklessly spreading rumors that they forgot or simply chose not to concern themselves with the truth.” Ouch.