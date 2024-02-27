Tuesday Bird Droppings: The sale of the Orioles could be official by April

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Nothing says spring training quite like a split-squad day, when two half-teams of Orioles play at different locations at the same time. Yesterday, the Birds’ split-squad results were, appropriately, split. The group that traveled to North Port defeated the Braves, 2-1, behind homers from Jordan Westburg and Kyle Stowers and a stellar effort by a bunch of pitchers who aren’t expected to make the team. Meanwhile, the home crew in Sarasota took an 8-3 loss to the Rays, the Birds’ first defeat in four Grapefruit League games. They’ve got 29 more games before breaking camp, so settle in.

While the players slowly ramp themselves up over the next few weeks, things are moving right along in the sale of the Orioles, where the club’s new ownership is “likely” to be formally in place by April, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. A source familiar with the process told The Athletic that only procedural issues remain to be resolved, and that there’s a push for MLB to get the sale officially finalized by Opening Day or “shortly thereafter.” The last step would be a vote by the other MLB owners to approve David Rubenstein as the new control person, which is considered a formality.

Orioles fans who have been counting down the days until John Angelos is no longer in charge won’t have to wait much longer. The bulk of the 2024 O’s season, if not its entirety, will be played under the new regime. It’s too early to know what effects the change in ownership will have, but for a team that has carried one of the lowest payrolls in baseball for years under Angelos’s stewardship, it’s fair to hope that the Rubenstein crew might be willing to invest a little more money into the product.

It might not happen immediately, as Rubenstein might want to take time to get his feet under him and assess the organization before making any splashy moves, especially if the season is already underway once he takes over. But I, for one, am fascinated to see how this all plays out.

Links

The projections are again doubting the Orioles. They don’t care. – Baltimore Sun

Normally I would wince at the kind of “put the computers away, nerds” quotes coming from some Orioles in this article, but it’s true that this team has had a pretty good track record of outperforming the projections in recent years. So...yeah. Put the computers away, nerds.

A take on Samuel Basallo from a coach he is very close with - Steve Melewski

If you hadn’t already hopped on the Samuel Basallo bandwagon, this assessment from his longtime coach will get you firmly on board.

Povich on his outing, Mayo on hot start in camp and more Orioles split-squad notes (updated) - Blog

In the Sarasota game, Cade Povich had a very Cade Povich-like outing, flashing great stuff but having trouble controlling it. Call me naive, but I think he's going to figure it out.

Orioles’ Seth Johnson shows potential in outing against Braves - The Baltimore Banner

As for the other game, another O’s pitching prospect put on an impressive showing against a powerful Braves lineup. This organization is stacked, you guys.

How well does Craig Kimbrel know his own career? - MLB.com

He knows his career much better than I do, for sure. He’s played for seven other teams already?

For some Orioles players, spring training means baseball and baby clothes - The Baltimore Banner

Danielle Allentuck profiles the challenges that Orioles players and their families go through every spring. As someone whose 6-year-old hates having her routines disrupted, I can’t imagine the hassle of having to move her around the country every year. Lucky for her I never go anywhere.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four ex-Oriole birthday buddies: left-hander Alexander Wells (27), right-handers Yovani Gallardo (38) and Pete Smith (58), and outfielder Carl Warwick (87).

On this date in 1993, the Orioles signed former phenom Fernando Valenzuela to a one-year contract. The Mexican lefty was long removed from his iconic 1981 rookie season with the Dodgers, when the then-20-year-old won both the NL Cy Young and Rookie of the Year as “Fernandomania” took baseball by storm. In his lone season for the Orioles, Valenzuela went 8-10 with a 4.94 ERA in 32 games (31 starts).