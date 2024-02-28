Know Your Orioles 40-man: Kaleb Ort

How he got here: Acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations 2/19/2024

Kaleb Ort spent time with the Mariners, Marlins, and the Phillies before ending up in Baltimore this winter. For some, that’s a career. For Ort, it’s an offseason. The 32-year-old never pitched for Seattle, Miami or Philadelphia, but all three organizations had at least some interest in bringing Ort to camp this spring.

Every year fringe players find themselves jumping from team to team as organizations tinker with their 40-man roster. These players are often flawed but possess at least one skill that clubs feel they can maximize. For Ort, it’s the four-seam fastball.

Ort ranks in 80th percentile for fastball velocity. He averages 96 MPH with a heater that can approach triple digits. The righty made 47 appearances with the Red Sox over the last three years while primarily working in relief.

Ort posted a 6.26 ERA and 1.565 WHIP over 21 games last season. He posted similar MLB numbers in 2022 but fared much better at Triple-A over the last two seasons. Ort pitched to a 1.54 ERA over 13 games at Worcester in 2023.

Minor league hitters can struggle to pick up an upper 90s fastball. Unfortunately for Ort, big leaguers can time up almost any pitch when they see it enough. The Baltimore Banner noted last week that Ort used his fastball at a 72% clip last season. It’s a number Ort knows he must reduce to sustain success in the future.

Andy Kostka reported that Ort hoped to introduce a cutter at a higher rate this season. Dan Duquette isn’t walking through that door, and the new-age Orioles likely have a template for Ort to follow.

Ort could find himself back on the waiver wire at any point, but he fits the mold of a reliever the Orioles feel they can work with. Baltimore watched teams like Tampa Bay pluck guys off the street and turn them into weapons year after year. The Orioles tried their luck with Jacob Webb and Shintaro Fujinami last season, and Cionel Pérez remains a success story entering 2024.

The O’s have bullpen spots up for grabs with Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin likely forced into the rotation. Ort will compete with newcomers Matt Krook, Tucker Davidson, Jonathan Heasley and a variety of internal candidates for the final bullpen roles.

Ort made a strong first impression with an inning against three talented hitters earlier this week. He retired Ronald Acuna Jr. on a broken bat grounder, got Ozzie Albies to fly out, and struck out Austin Riley on three consecutive pitches. The Braves trio represented the most talented opponents Ort had faced in some time, and he likely gained some confidence from the clean frame.

Ort served as an opener for Boston toward the end of June before suffering an injury last summer. The Red Sox placed Ort on the injured list with elbow inflammation on July 7. He made rehab appearances toward the end of September but never returned to the major league roster.

Now healthy, Ort should have every chance to compete at a position of need for the Orioles. His ability to develop the cutter, or improve another secondary pitch, will likely make the difference between flying north with Baltimore or joining another organization.

