Monday Bird Droppings: Where everyone is jealous of our ace

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a nice weekend. There weren’t really any Baltimore sports to speak of, so we just continue our countdown to spring training and Opening Day.

We’ve got just 10 days until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, which means 10 days until we get more pictures and sound bites to get us hyped for the upcoming season. and we’ve got 52 days until Opening Day, which is still entirely too long to wait.

While we wait for spring training, it seems all but certain that this week will be less exciting than last week. It would be pretty hard to top an announcement that the team is being sold and a trade for a legit ace. But if the Orioles would like to try to top that, I’m here for it.

Speaking of the trade for an ace, all over the internet people are lauding the Corbin Burnes acquisition in different ways. Some are giving the Orioles an A grade for the trade while others think it makes the Orioles the favorites to win the AL East. Other sites are wondering why their team couldn’t match what the Orioles did to land Burnes themselves. And our friends at Pinstripe Alley are writing stories about how the Yankees batters should approach our new ace if they want success.

I’m still not used to people talking about my favorite team this way. But I do like it.

