Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles can’t stop winning exhibition games

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Another day, another Grapefruit League victory for the Orioles, who have now won six of their first seven spring games. Yesterday’s contest brought their second walkoff win, as they trailed by three runs in the ninth before a four-run rally sealed a 9-8 decision over the Pirates.

Of course, win-loss records don’t mean much of anything in the spring, and the box scores for these early games are often littered with non-roster players and random minor leaguers who were brought over to fill the roster for the day. Case in point: here’s a photo gallery of the four O’s hitters whose four consecutive hits in the ninth sparked the walkoff win yesterday. See how many you can identify.

Grid View Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

That’s three non-roster invitees and a minor leaguer who’s never played above Double-A (see the end of this article for the names). Kudos to them for their fine performances, but we can safely say that none of these guys will have an impact on the 2024 Orioles once the regular season begins.

Still, it’s not just the little-known players who are leading the Orioles’ spring success. Our own Andrea SK profiled some of the O’s who are opening eyes in camp, including a number of players who are fighting for a roster spot or for a more prominent role. Yesterday’s standout was Jorge Mateo, who crushed a pair of home runs as he makes a case to stick around as a jack-of-all-trades utility guy. Forgotten man Kyle Stowers hit his second lefty-on-lefty homer of the spring. And Jackson Holliday had his best showing so far with two hits, including a triple, as he attempts to force his way onto the Opening Day roster.

Even if the Orioles’ record were 1-6 instead of 6-1, it’d be clear that this Orioles organization is loaded with talent, more so than in any other spring in recent memory. There are more quality players than will fit onto a 26-man roster, a welcome change of pace from a few years back when the rebuilding O’s were scraping the bottom of the barrel to find enough warm bodies. It’s been fun to follow the competition this spring (even as MASN’s sparse schedule rarely allows us to actually watch it).

Let’s hope these next 24 days in Sarasota bring the Orioles plenty more impressive performances and no unfortunate injury news. And if they want to continue winning a bunch of games, all the better.

Links

Holliday stands out after Skenes’ matchup, Burnes works on cutter and slider (Orioles win 9-8) - School of Roch

Four of the last five #1 overall picks — Adley Rutschman (2019), Henry Davis (2021), Jackson Holliday (2022) and Paul Skenes (2023) — were on the field for yesterday’s game. The O’s should’ve quickly traded for Spencer Torkelson to complete the quintet.

Julio Teheran, Kolten Wong arrive to Orioles camp - MLB.com

Teheran and Wong have a much more successful MLB track record than the typical non-roster invitees the Orioles bring in, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll make the team. Wong in particular faces an uphill climb unless the O’s insist on carrying another Adam Frazier.

Orioles prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr.’s elite speed could have him on the fast track - The Baltimore Banner

Bradfield’s speed and defense are already big league ready. As long as he can prove he can hit in the minors, look out, baseball.

Just for fun, a look at PECOTA projections - Steve Melewski

Melewski notes just how off-base PECOTA’s projections for the Orioles have been in recent years. I feel like PECOTA actually stands for Pulling Erroneous Calculations Outta Their...well, I’ll stop there.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Four ex-Orioles were born on this day: left-hander Omar Daal (52), infielder Larry Brown (84), and the late Howie Fox (b. 1921, d. 1955) and Bert Hamric (b. 1928, d. 1984). Hamric’s official position in Baseball Reference is listed as “pinch-hitter,” and indeed, he made 10 major league appearances in the pre-DH era without ever playing a defensive position.

On this date in 2019, the Orioles re-claimed infielder Hanser Alberto off waivers from the Giants, just one week after the Giants had claimed him from the O’s, who originally claimed him from the Yankees a month earlier. Got all that? The Birds’ insistence on rostering Alberto paid off as the journeyman had a breakout season in 2019, challenging for the AL batting title well into September before finishing with a .305 average.

Photo gallery answers: Diego Castillo, Silas Ardoin, Errol Robinson, Daniel Johnson