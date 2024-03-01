2024 Orioles preseason projections: Jackson Holliday

With spring training in full swing, the question remains to be answered: will Jackson Holliday break camp with the Orioles and be in their Opening Day lineup? There are arguments either way.

On one hand, Holliday played in just 18 games at Triple-A last year. It was a wild season that saw him start the year with the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds and lay waste not only to that level’s pitching but also the pitching in High-A and Double-A. His games with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides were the worst of any level, understandably. That’s not to say they were bad, he still OBP’d .396 for crying out loud.

Overall in the minors last year, Holliday hit .323/.442/.499. He walked 101 times in 125 games. He hit 12 home runs and 30 doubles. He was a machine.

If the Orioles wanted to send Jackson Holliday back to Triple-A to start the season and prove himself a bit more at that level, it would be disappointing but somewhat understandable. He’s still just 20 years old and the Orioles are a good team with a full infield even before he joins them.

On the other hand, Holliday seems to many like he is ready for the big leagues. GM Mike Elias has stated that Holliday is in camp with a chance to make the team and he’s been saying as such pretty much since last season ended. Holliday has worked at second base this spring despite being a natural shortstop to help make him a better fit on a team that already has Gunnar Henderson. Signs are pointing to an Orioles team that wants Holliday on the Opening Day roster.

At this point we just have to wait and see.

ZiPS Projections

The projection model on FanGraphs shows stats that I would be happy with from a 20-year-old rookie for sure. They are below what we expect from Holliday for his career but still, a 2.9 WAR season from a player who won’t turn 21 until December is pretty nice indeed.

.255/.341/.381, .319 wOBA, 104 wRC+, 11 HR, 23 2B, 69 BB in 131 G

It’s hard to have a good idea what a player who has never seen major league pitching will do, even a player as highly regarded as Holliday. ZiPS believes in Holliday’s batting eye with a projected walk rate of 11.3% On last year’s Orioles team, just one player with over 200 PA eclipsed that number, Adley Rutschman (13.4%). Rutschman is the only one who topped Holliday’s projected OBP as well.

ZiPS isn’t ready to declare that Holliday’s power will translate to the bigs yet, but if he can live up to those OBP numbers he’ll be a net positive to the lineup while his power continues to develop.

The case for the under

Holliday is super talented but is is still very young. Last year when he reached Norfolk he was 7.9 years younger than the average player at that level! He could return there and still be one of the youngest players in that league.

When he reaches the majors this year, whether it be at the start of the season or a little bit later, there is going to be an adjustment period. The jump from Triple-A to MLB is a huge one and it would be surprising if he didn’t regress.

Just four position players appeared in MLB in 2023 at age 20 or younger and none had more than 23 games in the regular season. Holliday will certainly get more time than that even if he doesn’t start on Opening Day, but there is a reason players that young don’t debut. Because it’s really really hard.

The case for the over

I don’t remember the last time I saw a prospect rise through the minors the way Jackson Holliday did last year. I was awed at Gunnar Henderson in 2022 before his call up and even he didn’t dominate four minor-league levels in one season. Players like Holliday don’t come around often and while ZiPS projects a solid season, it doesn’t project anything spectacular. Holliday’s skills are that of a star.

Even if he gets off to a slow start this season, Holliday is capable of playing up to the projections. This is especially true if he starts the year with the Orioles and gets that taste of big league pitching from the get-go and has plenty of time with the team.

I don’t love comparing him to Henderson again, but I will anyway. Henderson spent the first few months of the season in a bad way before coming around. After that, though, he went into overdrive and had a season to remember. There is no reason to think that, even if Holliday starts the year slow, that he would finish that way.

I know we’re all excited about Jackson Holliday, but what do you think? How will his rookie season go?