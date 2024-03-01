Know Your Orioles 40-man: Matt Krook

How he got here: Acquired from the New York Yankees for cash considerations 2/16/2024

Don’t look now, all you Matt Krook fans, but your guy may be carving out a role for himself in the Orioles bullpen.

Alright, well, don’t start buying the #66 jersey just yet.

On February 16, the Orioles acquired Matt Krook from the Yankees. The move came just a day after the news that Kyle Bradish would be sidelined for a few months with a UCL sprain. So you’re saying the Orioles were attempting to replace last year’s No. 4 finisher in the Cy Young voting with a lefty relief pitcher DFA’d by the Yankees a week before? Well, we can’t be sure how the Bradish delay will ripple through the bullpen, so you have to plan for eventualities. Plus—this must be a saying out out there somewhere?—you can never have too many lefty relievers.

It sure feels like the Orioles front office is seeing something in Matt Krook that we’re not. Drafted by San Francisco in the fourth round in 2016, the 29-year-old has been part of four organizations and has a career 24.75 ERA in all of four MLB innings (with 11 runs allowed, eight hits, one home run, six walks, and three strikeouts in that brief audition). When it comes to stuff, BaseballSavant lists the southpaw’s average fastball velocity as 88.7 mph (ranked in the 3rd percentile). It’s … not amazing.

And yet, this Orioles front office has been so good at panning for gold among bullpen arms that maybe they’re entitled to the benefit of the doubt, and maybe there are enticements in Matt Krook’s game. Here’s one: his career MiLB numbers aren’t great, exactly, but they do keep getting better. Krook’s career ERA in Low-A is 6.17; in High-A, it’s 5.12; in Double-A, 3.93; and in Triple-A, 3.43. That’s kind of an interesting trend.

What’s more, over a full 2023 season with New York’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre he was very good: in 27 games (34 innings), he posted a 1.32 ERA with 10 hits, eight runs allowed, 26 walks and 55 strikeouts. His .090 batting average against was the best in the minors among qualified pitchers, and he finished second in strikeouts and tied for third in wins, too, despite making two trips to the IL from April 27 to May 13 and June 22 to August 22. Perhaps the Yankees cut him just as he was starting to get good?

Stuff-wise, the lefty throws a fastball (BaseballSavant calls it a “sinker”), a slider (“sweeper”), a cutter and a changeup. From a quick tour of YouTube, it looks like Krook’s offerings have significant break and horizontal movement (I’d use the technical term “loopy”). At least, they had lots of break in 2023. We’d have a better sense of what Krook is throwing now, and whether the Orioles are trying to fiddle with his arsenal, if MASN—ahem—would televise more spring training games!

So far, the 6’4 lefty has pitched exactly one inning as an Oriole, but it was a very good one. On Saturday, facing an Atlanta Braves A-team of Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II, plus prospect Tyler Tolve, Krook struck out the side while allowing a single. That’s not much of a sample size but Mike Elias’s front office does love pitchers who can draw a swing-and-a-miss.

We’ll need to know a lot more before we can say whether Matt Krook will distinguish himself in a crowded field of lefties competing for a bullpen spot. That competition intensified after the Orioles traded DL Hall to Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes deal, and after Bradish’s and John Means’ return dates were pushed back while the two starters recover from injury. The expected downstream consequences are that swingmen Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin will be temporarily pushed into the rotation, which opens up two, maybe three spots in the ‘pen.

A healthy Dillon Tate, Yennier Cano, Danny Coulombe, Cionel Pérez, and offseason signing Craig Kimbrel should be locks for the Opening Day roster. Other left-handers who have a chance to make the team include Keegan Akin, Tucker Davidson, Luis González, Andrew Suárez, Nick Vespi and Bruce Zimmermann. Krook has one option remaining, so count that as a plus for him: even if he doesn’t make the team on Opening Day, if he pitches alright you might expect to see him aboard the Norfolk shuttle sometime soon.

As Tyler Young put it shortly after Krook’s signing, “Major league bullpens run on hopes and dreams most of the time anyway,” so the Orioles’ last-minute roster reshuffling isn’t really unusual. Besides, last season, injuries often left the bullpen stretched thin in the middle innings and, well, you know, this was a team that won 101 games. So this could be a win-win thing for both Baltimore and Matt Krook. “There are some open spots in our bullpen,” says Brandon Hyde. “Hopefully, these guys throw the ball well in spring and make some tough choices for us.”

So will this Krook steal a spot in the bullpen? We’ll have to stay tuned as spring baseball unfolds.

