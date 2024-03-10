Sunday Bird Droppings: Coby Mayo continues to impress

Happy Sunday, Camden Chatters. I hope you’re having a nice weekend. We are now just 18 days from Opening Day. It’s getting close! After yesterday’s cold rainy day I am ready for spring to be in full bloom.

The Orioles defeated the Braves yesterday in spring training action as they continue to dominate the Grapefruit League. Records mean nothing in spring training but I don’t hate seeing my favorite team at 13-2. Hopefully, it’s a trend that will carry over into the regular season.

Hot prospect Coby Mayo had another great game. He hit a two-run double in the second inning and followed up with a two-run home run later in the game. He has been unstoppable this spring. Just take a look at this home run:

Coby Mayo sent this one! pic.twitter.com/U8BJNDoGTH — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) March 9, 2024

Holy smokes this guy can hit the ball a long way. I know that no one expected Mayo to make the Opening Day roster and he probably still won’t. But the longer spring training goes on, the more obsessed I become with the idea that he will make the team.

There are obstacles, I know. Where would he play? Even with his improved defense (see the Banner story below), the infield is so crowded. Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg, Jorge Mateo, Gunnar Henderson, and Ramón Urías all have no other place to go. That’s not even considering if Jackson Holliday makes the team, and I hope he will. It’s hard to imagine a place for Mayo on top of that.

Mayo just turned 22 in December and hasn’t had a full year in Triple-A. It wouldn’t be a disservice to him to send him back there to start the season. But he did very well there in over 60 games last year and has come into spring training firing on all cylinders.

He’ll be in the majors soon enough. But I just really want him there immediately.

The Orioles play two games today, both against the Blue Jays. Half the team will be home and half will be away. If you want to keep up with Corbin Burnes, he’s starting the home game and you can listen on 98 Rock. Albert Suárez is starting the road game, which is not being broadcast by Baltimore media. But if you have MLB At Bat or MLB.tv you can listen or watch to the Toronto feed. Both games get underway at 1:05.

Links

5 under-the-radar Orioles who could make an impact in 2024 - Baltimore Sun

I'm guessing not many people were thinking about Albert Suárez when spring training started, yet here we are. Matt Weyrich discusses Suárez and four other players that could see time this year.

MLB Pipeline 2024 preseason farm system rankings - MLB.com

You love to see it.

Adam Jones, Matt Wieters return to Orioles as guest instructors - MLB.com

Adam Jones and Matt Wieters playing catch? Adorbs.

Coby Mayo changed the way he throws. Now his defense is changing minds. - The Baltimore Banner

A really nice read from Andy Kostka. Can we get Coby Mayo on the team already?

Westburg makes first start at second, Mayo keeps mashing, Kremer completes four innings (O's win 10-3) - MASN

Roch Kubatko has the details from yesterday's spring win.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies. Former closer Mike Timlin turns 58 years old today. His 18-season career included 99 games with the Orioles from 1999-2000.

Tike Redman (47) is also celebrating today. His career was just a bit shorter than Timlin’s. He spent parts of five seasons with the Pirates and finished his MLB career with 40 games with the Orioles in 2007.

March 10 is a very slow day for transactions in Orioles’ history. Back in 2016, the Orioles signed Pedro Álvarez to the first of three one-year contracts with the team.

And in 1966, the Orioles traded minor leaguer Lou Piniella to Cleveland for Camilo Carreón. Carreón ended up playing in just four games for the Orioles in 1966. Piniella didn’t get promoted by Cleveland until 1968 but I think it’s safe to say the Orioles lost that trade.