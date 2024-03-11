Orioles 2024 preseason projections: Kyle Bradish

Over the last few weeks, Camden Chat writers have been looking at the projected performance for most of the expected regulars on the Orioles roster. We’ll be finishing this series up over the next week, sizing up what would have to go right for players to beat the projections, or go wrong for players to fail to live up to them, and polling readers for each player.

The worst part of spring training is when players report to camp and you get the “Surprise! This guy’s been secretly hurt for a while and you’re only finding out about it now” updates. It was a rough day for Orioles fans this time around, with the revelation that Kyle Bradish suffered a UCL sprain and received a PRP injection being the worst one of the bunch. That really hit the brakes on the post-Corbin Burnes acquisition excitement.

Without that sprain coming along, figuring out what might be expected from Bradish this year would have been a more straightforward affair. Now that he’s shown with last year’s performance that he is able to have a 30 start season with an ERA under 3, what does that mean for him going forward?

If you connect that to Bradish’s performance from the second half of 2022, when he brushed off a 7+ ERA first half to roll to a 3.28 ERA after his rookie season’s All-Star break, that’s a season and a half of strong results. He certainly has a higher ceiling now than that of a back end of the rotation pitcher.

As a matter of how projections work, almost no starting pitcher, no matter how good they have been for how long, comes in with an ERA projected under 3. Among Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections housed at FanGraphs, which we’ve been using for this series, just one starting pitcher gets a sub-3 ERA projection for 2024. That’s Jacob deGrom, owner of a 2.53 ERA in his career, who’s going to miss most of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Even reigning Cy Young winners Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole come in at 3.37 and 3.53, respectively, for projected ERA this season. Snell has had a mercurial career but Cole is on an amazing run with a 2.88 ERA or lower in four of the six seasons since he joined the American League, and he won that Cy with a 2.63 ERA last year. Even he’s got a 3.53 ERA projection. I’m mentioning all of this because it’s not any particular disrespect to Bradish that he got the following ZiPS line for the coming season:

3.71 ERA, 3.39 FIP, 155.1 IP, 8.6 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 2.3 fWAR

The first thing we have to do is throw that innings number right out, because this projection was published in November, before Bradish was injured. Other FanGraphs projections that try to account for playing time now have Bradish pitching around 90 innings with 16 games started for the season. That works out to about a half a season worth of pitching, which would be disappointing compared to our current hoped-for timetable for Bradish. Our hopes are, as ever, irrelevant to what will occur with the fortunes of our favorite baseball team.

The case for the over

Flash-in-the-pan starting pitching performances happen all the time. In 2022, this offseason’s frequently-speculated trade target Dylan Cease dropped a 2.20 ERA on the league; he stepped back to 4.58 in 2023. Cease is still on the White Sox probably because the Sox front office wanted teams to view him like that 2022 guy, when he didn’t duplicate that or even come close. Toronto’s Alek Manoah went from a 2.24 to a 5.87. Tyler Anderson, then with the Dodgers, rolled to a 2.57 ERA two years ago and slogged to 5.43 a year ago.

It would not actually be that shocking - except for Orioles fans, who don’t want it to be true - for Bradish, who was overall not very good two years ago, to snap back to an ERA that starts with a 4. He does not have such a long track record of quality to believe he is immune to this possibility. The fact that he will be coming back from a UCL sprain only adds to the uncertainty when thinking about his possible performance this year.

The case for the under

For the pitcher who had the fourth-best ERA among qualified (one inning per team game) starting pitchers last season, this projection for 2024 would have Bradish as the 40th-best guy.

A 3.71 ERA isn’t bad! As recently as three years ago, the Orioles only had one starting pitcher who came in with an ERA under 5. It’s just that it would be a lot less exciting compared to last year’s 2.83 mark - nearly stepping back a full run in ERA.

The case for the under is pretty simply that Bradish has a lot of room to come back to the pack of the league’s starting pitchers and still beat this projection. I would still be happy with him if he finished around 3.50 for this season. That’s unlikely to have Bradish repeat in the top 5 of Cy Young voting but it would still be a good season - and still under the projected 3.71 by a comfortable margin.

For the most part, it seems like Orioles fans are more concerned with “When will Kyle Bradish pitch?” than “How will Kyle Bradish pitch?” I include myself in this category, as even for my noted streak of pessimism I’m not concerned with Bradish having a 4+ ERA. I’m concerned with him experiencing a setback as his recovery continues, the kind of thing that would keep him out most or even all of the year.

The polls on this projection series aren’t focused on how much players will play, though, so if you want to address a different question in the comments below, feel free. Please also log your optimistic or pessimistic vote on the following question: