Monday Bird Droppings: Only two more weeks of spring training

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Two weeks from today, the Orioles will be finished with spring training, breaking camp in Sarasota and heading to Baltimore for their March 28 regular season opener against the Angels.

Maybe it’s just me, but this spring training feels like it’s flying by. Most years, I get bored with the endless exhibition games by, like, week two. That was especially true during the recent dark years, when there was so little talent in the organization that the spring travel lineups — and even some of the home lineups — were filled with a collection of scrubs and no-name organizational guys. It’s hard for a fan to invest in games that don’t count when there’s not a single interesting player on the field.

But this spring has been a welcome change of pace. The O’s have so many talented youngsters to evaluate this spring that nearly every game has brought some intrigue. Even the lineups that don’t feature most of the Orioles’ regulars are chock-full of exciting prospects like Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Colton Cowser, and more. And although the outcomes of the games don’t really matter, the Orioles just continue to win with whatever combination of players they put on the field.

The O’s have played 17 games this spring and have lost only two, with yesterday’s split-squad contests (both against the Blue Jays) resulting in one win and one tie. And as usual, both were full of standout individual performances. In the home game in Sarasota, the Orioles crushed four home runs, including Cowser’s fourth of the spring and Adley Rutschman’s second, in their 6-6 deadlock.

The bigger story was in Dunedin, where Jackson Holliday crushed a first-inning grand slam, a no-doubter to right on an 0-2 pitch from veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi. That was a big boy blast, and further cements the fact that Holliday should absolutely be on the Orioles’ Opening Day roster. Anthony Santander also homered twice as he continues to click into place after a sluggish start to spring. Prospects Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo, and Connor Norby all collected hits, and young righty Chayce McDermott opened some eyes with three scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

The only blemish in an otherwise great day for the Orioles was a rough outing from Corbin Burnes, who earlier in the day was officially named the Birds’ Opening Day starter (because duh). Burnes gave up six hits and five runs, including a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run shot in the fourth, and his spring ERA now sits at 12.71. Of course, spring struggles don’t necessarily mean anything, especially for veteran pitchers who might be working on specific pitches or mechanics. There’s no reason to believe Burnes has suddenly forgotten how to pitch. That’s what I’m telling myself, anyway. Burnes figures to get two more Grapefruit League starts to work out all the kinks.

The O’s will be in action this afternoon, taking on a Yankees split squad in Tampa at 1 PM. Julio Teherán, fighting for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen or possibly rotation, will get the start.

Links

Burnes on Opening Day start and today's outing, Holliday hits slam in Dunedin (O’s and Jays end 6-6) - Blog

Burnes confirmed that he was focusing specifically on commanding his cutter in his rough outing. Based on the results, it appears his cutter could indeed use some more work.

Jordan Westburg on goals, improvements to make before Opening Day - MLB.com

I feel like the unflashy Westburg gets overlooked in an O’s infield that features the star power of Holliday and Gunnar Henderson, but the guy seems as solid as they come. Not everyone needs to be flashy, OK?

Orioles observations on Jackson Holliday's grand slam, split-squad home run barrage and more vs. Blue Jays - The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles have the second-most home runs in spring training, an interesting development for an offense that was below league-average in dingers last season. If the O’s have found a way to fix that one weakness from 2023, this is going to be a very fun year indeed.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! And happy 44th birthday to the oldest player in baseball, Rich Hill. I remember watching him struggle for the Orioles and thinking, “Well, this guy’s career won’t last much longer.” That was 15 years ago! And he’s pitched every season in the majors ever since. He hasn’t signed with a team for 2024, though, so perhaps his wonderful MLB ride has finally reached its end. Other former Orioles born on March 11 include right-handers Frank Mata (40) and Steve Reed (59) and outfielder Phil Bradley (65).

On this date in 1991, Orioles legend Jim Palmer made the final pitching appearance of his brilliant career. Yes, technically, his career ended in 1984 — and he had already been inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1990 — but he was attempting a comeback in spring training of ’91 at age 45. But an ugly exhibition outing on March 11 against the Red Sox, and a subsequent hamstring injury, dashed any hopes of a return.