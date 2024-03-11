Orioles spring training game thread: at Yankees, 1:05

It’s been more than a week since the last time that MASN bothered to televise an Orioles spring training game. After today, it will be more than a week before they get around to doing so again. These are treats to be enjoyed where they can, even as it remains disappointing that MASN has also not bothered to send the broadcasters to Florida and they will be calling the game from Camden Yards instead.

Not in today’s lineup, still, is Cedric Mullins. There was an update from him earlier today, as he told reporters that he expects to play on Thursday. At that point, it’ll have been an absence of about a week and a half from a hamstring issue. He still has time to get the at-bats to get prepared for the season at this point, but if there are any further setbacks, that might start to impact his regular season.

Hopefully this injury clears up quicker than the groin one he suffered last year, which based on Mullins’s post-injury performance seemed to be impacting how he played even when he wasn’t on the injured list.

Orioles lineup

Jackson Holliday - SS Kolten Wong - 2B Anthony Santander - DH Kyle Stowers - LF Heston Kjerstad - RF Nick Maton - 3B Tyler Nevin - 1B Daniel Johnson - CF Michael Pérez - C

Julio Teheran is the Orioles starting pitcher for this game. He is scheduled to be followed by Bruce Zimmermann and Mike Baumann.

Collectively, it’s not a lineup or an assortment of pitchers that will likely have anyone regretting that they’re at work and not able to see the game. Why MASN did not bother to televise either of the weekend’s games, instead putting this one on a Monday afternoon, is one of those mysteries.

Still, Holliday in action at the shortstop position is at least some potential fun, and the beat reporters have indicated that prospect Samuel Basallo has also made the trip and is possibly going to enter for a DH at-bat or two later in the game. Stowers and Kjerstad getting more reps is fun, and Santander has been on a tear lately. Spring training results don’t matter but it will be fun if these guys keep getting good results.

It’s a split squad day for the Yankees, and they’ll have this as their starting lineup for the home part of their team:

Yankees lineup

DJ LeMahieu - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Trent Grisham - CF Austin Wells - C Kevin Smith - SS Luis González - RF Jahmai Jones - 2B

Their starting pitcher is Will Warren, a 24-year-old righty who put up a 3.61 ERA in 21 games at Triple-A last season. I would be more excited about Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott if that had been their results at Norfolk.

If you were wanting to see Juan Soto in action in a Yankees uniform, tough luck because he’s one of the players making the road trip. Personally, I don’t want to see Soto on the Yankees, and I hope they manage to stink despite trading for a player whose “bad year” two years ago still had him worth 5.6 WAR with a .401 OBP. Aaron Judge is not in either Yankees lineup after leaving yesterday’s game earlier than publicly expected, but this was apparently planned.

Some other Yankees news to delight those who delight in bad Yankees news:

Gerrit Cole is having an MRI on his pitching elbow, Aaron Boone told reporters in Clearwater. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 11, 2024

A Cole absence would certainly be something regrettable for that team. The Orioles have already had their share of bad news about pitchers this spring, so I won’t be sad if other teams start getting their share of that.