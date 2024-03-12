Orioles 2024 preseason projections: John Means

In 2021, John Means gave Orioles fans one of the most exciting things a team can witness in a regular season game. When he pitched his perfect no-hitter on May 5, he was on top of the world. He struck out 12, walked zero, and was just a dropped third strike away from perfection.

The no-hitter was his seventh start of 26 he’d make that season, a year in which he put up a solid 3.62 ERA. We thought it was a sign that Means was a stable pitcher at the top of the rotation with his second above-average season in three years (the two years being sandwiched around the COVID 2020).

Unfortunately, things have not gone well for Means since that 2021 season. In his second start in 2022, Means came out of a game early with left forearm tightness. Two weeks later he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his torn UCL.

Fast forward to late 2023 and Means was finally back on the mound for the Orioles. The team was in a playoff race and getting Means back seemed like a blessing as they tried to hold the Tampa Bay Rays off in the division. Means made four encouraging starts between September 12 and 29 and the Orioles clinched the AL East.

But when the playoff rosters were set, Means was missing. He had left elbow soreness, which is not what you want to hear when just coming back from major arm surgery. At the time Brandon Hyde said that Means needed a few extra days of rest, but the Orioles were swept out of the ALDS and we never learned if he would have been named to the ALCS roster.

When spring training began last month, we learned that Means will not be ready to pitch by Opening Day. The report is that he is healthy but that the Orioles directed him to rest longer than usual at the end of the season. The delay will push Means’s 2024 debut into at least some time in April. Hopefully not any longer.

ZiPS Projections

That brings us to the 2024 projections for John Means. When a player misses basically two full seasons it’s hard for me to know what to think about any kind of projection. I have no good feeling on what kind of longevity we can expect from Means or what kind of performance when he’s on the field. So let’s see what the computers say:

31 G, 17 GS, 85 IP, 4.24 ERA, 4.64 FIP, 0.9 WAR

Innings Pitched

Means’s biggest issue in the past few years has been his injury. The projected 85 innings reflect that. In his last two full seasons pitched, Means threw 155 and 146.2 innings. But that was five and three seasons ago, respectively. Of course, since then he has thrown just 30.2 innings thanks to the Tommy John surgery.

For me, this entire projection comes down to whether Means can stay healthy. And considering he’s already slated to miss the start of the season, it’s a valid concern. He recovered fully from TJ but then had subsequent elbow soreness. He’s also now on the wrong side of 30 years old; he’ll turn 31 on April 24. His longevity is also called into question by the fact that his arm hasn’t had over 100 innings pitched on it since 2021.

If Means comes back mid-to-late April and can stay healthy for the season he will likely blow past 85 innings pitched, even if he spends some time in the bullpen. But if he doesn’t make his debut until later and struggles with additional elbow soreness or other injuries, we might not see much of him this year again. I sure hope that doesn’t happen.

So what do you think?

Poll Will John Means go over or under 85 innings pitched? Over

Under vote view results 69% Over (109 votes)

30% Under (48 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

ERA

In seasons where John Means has made a full slate of starts (2019 and 2021), he has never had an ERA over 3.62. In his combined six starts in 2022 and 2023, he pitched to an ERA of 2.84. In the short 60-game season in 2020, Means made 10 starts with a 4.53 ERA. But because that season was universally bad for pitchers, that was still above average with an ERA+ of 103. His career ERA is 3.74.

Simply put, it is hard to imagine Means pitching to an ERA of over 4.24. If he is healthy enough to stay on the field, history suggests he’ll be a sub-4 ERA pitcher. Although...

Broken record alert: There is the fact that Means has spent nearly two seasons on the shelf. That alone leaves room for doubt on what kind of pitcher he’ll be. Will he get back to the form we all grew to expect? Or will his time off plus his injury history plus his age keep him from being the pitcher he was pre-TJ surgery?

Poll Will John Means have an ERA over or under 4.24 Over

Under vote view results 12% Over (16 votes)

87% Under (114 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

I have hope for Means this year. If he is healthy I believe he will make a positive contribution to the team. But I am tempering my expectations simply because there are a lot of unknowns for him after the long layoff.