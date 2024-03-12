Tuesday Bird Droppings: Cedric Mullins targets a Thursday return

Hello, friends.

There are now just 16 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. Among players who are in camp with the team right now, that’s Kolten Wong days to go, which isn’t very exciting. Number 16 has also belonged for a number of years each to Trey Mancini, Wei-Yin Chen, and Scott McGregor. It’s not long now.

The Orioles steamrolling through spring training was at least temporarily halted yesterday, as they went on the road and lost to a Yankees split squad by a 5-3 margin. Non-roster pitcher Julio Teheran wore most of the damage in the box score, as he was charged with four runs in just 2.1 innings. O’s batters had ten hits in the losing effort, with two being collected early by Jackson Holliday, and two being collected late by Connor Norby. They are 14-3-1 in spring training games.

Today’s spring action will not be televised or on radio anywhere at all. It’ll be like it’s not even happening! The Rays will bring themselves to Sarasota to play the Orioles in a 1:05 afternoon game. Tyler Wells is lined up as the starting pitcher. At this point in spring it would probably be good to see him go four innings. Other than that, it’s a round of “nobody else get hurt.”

One earlier spring training injury is still not quite resolved yet. Center fielder Cedric Mullins addressed Orioles reporters yesterday and said that he’s expecting to be back in a game on Thursday. At that point, it’ll have been a week and a half since the last time he played. Mullins recognized that last season “trying to push the limit a little bit cost me more games,” which is encouraging self-awareness to this Orioles fan. The O’s would be better off starting the season with Mullins on the injured list than they would with August/September 2023 Mullins in the lineup.

The 16 days between now and Opening Day should hopefully be enough for Mullins to get right and then get in the game action he needs to be in regular season form. I’m not too worried about this yet, but if anything happens and Mullins’s status drags on past Thursday, or if his Thursday return goes poorly, at that point time will be starting to get short. Don’t spend any time worrying about this possibility until you have to.

Around the blogO’sphere

Corbin Burnes on high expectations and pressure pitching in a walk year (Steve Melewski)

I hope Burnes pitches so well this year that he has no problem getting a big free agent payday next offseason.

Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo makes his spring debut with hopes of meeting big expectations (The Baltimore Banner)

Basallo definitely took some swings yesterday that would have done damage if they connected. He’s on the roster for the Orioles Spring Prospect Breakout game on Thursday evening, so maybe we’ll see some more of him then.

Baumann dazzles, Teheran battles as O’s weigh options (Orioles.com)

This recap of yesterday’s spring game focuses on a couple of the pitchers who appeared for the Orioles. Should Mike Baumann be called “one of last season’s stalwarts”? Probably not. But he got some good results yesterday, so good for him.

Why I’m confident that Jackson Holliday will be here on Opening Day (Press Box)

If you’re a regular Camden Chat reader, I’m confident that you’re already plenty familiar with the case for why Holliday should and hopefully will make the Orioles. If you’re not, here’s another place to find the case.

The Orioles’ MLB-best spring record doesn’t matter. The results do. (The Baltimore Sun)

Mike Elias’s past statements about spring training results don’t make him seem like a guy who would agree with the thrust of this column. The team is looking at other stuff. But all fans can go off of is results, so why not get excited about the good ones and then see what carries over into the regular season?

A stacked pipeline is paying off for the Orioles, even as pressure builds for prospects to break through (The Baltimore Banner)

Honestly though, what is going to happen with some of these guys? Kyle Stowers is going to be past ripe if he spends any more time at Norfolk and Norby probably isn’t too far behind.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2020-21 reliever Cole Sulser, 1989-90 outfielder Steve Finley, 1960 five-gamer Ray Barker, and 1958 outfielder Chuck Oertel.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: historian John Aubrey (1626), The Sound of Music inspiration Agathe von Trapp (1913), author Jack Kerouac (1922), and actress/singer Liza Minnelli (1946).

On this day in history...

In 1579, Spanish forces began a four-month siege of the rebelling city of Maastricht in what was then known as the Spanish Netherlands. In July, the Spanish sacked the city, but by the end of this conflict - the Eighty Years’ War - there was an independent Dutch Republic.

In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA, then known was the Girl Guides, were officially founded.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of what came to be known as his fireside chats. This was also his first address to the nation after taking office eight days earlier.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on March 12. Have a safe Tuesday.