The 2024 Orioles could be the most athletic O’s we’ve ever seen

We collectively as members of Birdland placed a lot of emphasis this offseason on the upgrades to the pitching (or at times, lack thereof). Throughout spring training, we’ve all marveled at the impressive showing of rising stars like Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad. Watching those four combine for a .330 average and .613 slugging percentage this spring continually makes us all wonder just how explosive this lineup could become to start the 2024 regular season.

However, what often gets lost in the shuffle between talk of the Corbin Burnes trade and highlights of the Baby Birds launching bombs is the continued transformation of this team athletically. Make no mistake about it, the 2024 Orioles could be one of the most athletically dominant teams we’ve ever seen at Camden Yards.

In baseball, the advantages of peak athleticism are usually most noticeable in a team’s baserunning and defense. In these regards, the Mike Elias/Brandon Hyde Orioles have never exactly been slouches. After all, we’ve all become accustomed to highlights of Cedric Mullins chasing down balls in the most remote corners of the outfield or Gunnar Henderson firing bare-handed rockets across the infield.

In the past two seasons alone, five different Orioles have been Gold Glove finalists, Ramón Urías took home the award at 3B in 2022 and Jorge Mateo was honored by the Fielding Bible for his outstanding defense at SS. Combine that outstanding defense with Mullins and Mateo topping the AL stolen base charts in 2022 and you get the picture of a team that is already well above average athletically.

However, with roster turnover guaranteed in both the infield and outfield, the 2024 O’s are set to make key swaps that significantly upgrade the athletic profile of this team. The first key change comes from Jorge Mateo potentially assuming the role of backup SS and backup CF. Mateo is easily the most athletic player on the Orioles roster and finding more playing time for him is always a win when it comes to defense, baserunning and overall team speed.

The promotions of Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg drastically cut into that playing time in 2023. Mateo went from 494 ABs and 1257.1 defensive innings in 2022 to 318 ABs and 863 innings in 2023. With the likely promotion of Jackson Holliday, Mateo’s playing time at SS may continue to trend down. That being said, he could take over all of the playing time the O’s gave Ryan McKenna last year, and at least part of the opportunities given to Aaron Hicks.

With a sprint speed of 28.7 ft/second, McKenna was by no means an unathletic option. However, Mateo’s 30.1 ft/s sprint speed makes him one of the 10 fastest players in all of baseball and should give him superior range in center. Replacing even part of Hicks’ defensive innings with Mateo is a HUGE upgrade athletically as Hicks was the seventh-slowest CF in baseball last season and turned in -3 Fielding Runs while with the Orioles. Add on top of that Mateo is a far superior baserunner to McKenna or Hicks and he represents a significant boost to Orioles’ outfield athleticism.

Surely though, if Mateo is seeing more time in the outfield, that ends up being net negative for the athleticism of the infield, right? In fact, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Last year, the Orioles' most commonly used infield was Ryan Mountcastle, Adam Frazier, Henderson and Urías. The fact that Urías and Frazier combined for 772 ABs and nearly 2,000 defensive innings represented a major knock on the overall athleticism of the infield.

Despite setting career highs in HRs and RBIs at the plate, Frazier’s lack of athleticism really cost the Orioles in the field. With a sprint speed of 26.5 ft/s, Frazier ranked 59th out of 69 2Bs with at least 10 competitive sprints. That slow foot speed translated into Frazier being one of the worst defensive 2B in all of baseball, as his -10 Fielding Runs tied Luis Arraez of the Marlins for worst among players with at least 500 defensive innings at 2B. Despite his sluggish sprint speed, Frazier still managed to be an above-average base runner—but in no way did it offset his poor defense.

After enjoying the best season of his career in 2022, Urías took a massive step back in 2023. Urías has never been particularly fleet of foot, with a sprint speed of 26.7 ft/s that consistently ranks him in the bottom half of MLB 3B. During his Gold Glove season, this lack of athleticism wasn’t a factor, as he tied Josh Donaldson for most Fielding Runs among AL 3B with five. However, a lack of range cost Urías in 2023 as he went from the best 3B in the AL to the worst, putting up -6 Fielding Runs. Similar to Frazier, Urías added some value from being a smart base runner, but his lack of speed also meant he was below average in the number of times he attempted to take an extra base.

While Mountcastle will remain the regular 1B, the remaining infield innings should be dominated by Henderson, Westburg and Holliday. The 22-year-old Henderson and 25-year-old Westburg already showed upper-echelon athleticism during their rookie years. Westburg ranked eighth among 2B with a sprint speed of 28.9 ft/s—the second fastest of any Orioles player. Henderson was right behind him a 28.8 ft/s and you saw the fruits of this athleticism both defensively and on the basepaths. Gunnar led all of baseball with six runs added from baserunning, ahead of speedsters like Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll and Trea Turner. While Westburg was an above-average base runner, his speed and athleticism really showed more on defense. His two Fielding Runs were good enough for fourth-best on the Orioles—despite playing half as many defensive innings as the guys above him.

We don’t yet have sprint speed data on Holliday, but everything we’ve seen in the minors fully suggests he’s deserving of a spot on the Orioles’ relay team. Holliday’s run grade on the 20-80 scale comes in a 60, higher than the 55 grade Henderson and Westburg had as prospects. No matter what that translates to in terms of sprint speed, Holliday represents a massive upgrade in athleticism over Frazier. He could feasibly represent a 12-15 Fielding Run swing while also offering a bigger threat on the basepaths. Holliday sliding in at 2B means Westburg spends more time at 3B, reducing Urías’ role and boosting the speed/defensive profile of the team.

A faster and more defensively dynamic Orioles should help mitigate any regression elsewhere in the club. There seems to be a prevailing sentiment that the Orioles overperformed expectations in such a way in 2023 that it’s only natural they fall back to earth somewhat in 2024. Personally, I think it’s much more likely that the young stars of this Orioles team continue to improve with more MLB experience, but I suppose some regression isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility. If/when the regression comes, the Orioles should see such a boost on defense and the basepaths that we’ll hardly notice a difference in their overall record.