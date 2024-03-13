Orioles 2024 preseason projections: Gunnar Henderson

You know there’s a lot of preseason buzz around your team when your most valuable player from the year before gets only a supporting nod in spring training storylines. It’s true: over the course of one year, the 23-year-old Gunnar Henderson shed the “MLB Top Prospect” label and moved firmly into “Face of the Franchise” territory, just like Adley Rutschman before him. Now we greedy Birdland residents have moved onto talking about things like when Jackson Holliday is going to land in the big leagues, which prospects are hitting, and who is going to seize the remaining roster spots. Amidst all the brouhaha, it’s easy to take Henderson’s explosive star potential for granted.

Let’s remind ourselves what a monster 2023 rookie season he did have. Henderson slashed .255/.325/.489 with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 100 runs scored, 82 RBI, 56 walks, 10 stolen bases, and an .814 OPS in 150 games. His 6.2 bWAR (Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement) ranked third among all AL hitters, trailing only Marcus Semien and Corey Seager (a hitter, incidentally, he often gets compared to for his enviable combo of power, speed and strong defense—more on this later).

Henderson ran away with the Rookie of the Year award, earning 30 unanimous first ballots, and also took home Silver Slugger at his position (utility). Henderson smashed a few Orioles rookie records, too, his 100 runs surpassing Cal Ripken Jr.’s record of 90 set in 1982, and his 28 home runs tied Ripken for second-most by a rookie in Orioles history behind only Ryan Mountcastle (33 in 2021). The Alabama native also joined Ripken and Eddie Murray (1977) as just the third rookie in O’s history to record 25+ doubles and 25+ home runs.

It’s hard to believe that Orioles scouts somehow could have seen this coming when they drafted a 17-year-old shortstop out of John T. Morgan Academy in Selma, Alabama nearly five years ago. As a 21-year-old with Double-A Bowie, Henderson led the Eastern League in OBP (.452), runs (41) and finished second in OPS (1.025) before being promoted to Triple-A Norfolk in June 2022. He finished that season with a .288/.390/.504 slashline and an .894 OPS before a call-up to Baltimore down the stretch. By then, the Orioles knew what a special talent they had on their hands to join Rutschman on the big league club. When you think about the fact that Henderson, picked at No. 42 in 2019, was part of the same draft class as Rutschman, Kyle Stowers and Joey Ortiz, it makes things even crazier.

Despite the news earlier this February that he’d be missing a little time with a tweaked oblique, a notoriously fiddly injury to recover from, Henderson is giving O’s fans no reason to worry. He made his spring training debut just over a week ago on May 4, and it’s impossible to complain about the results: he’s 9-for-15 with two doubles and a walk, arguably the hottest hitter on the team right now.

If this could carry into the regular season, it would be great because about the only thing Gunnar didn’t do well last year was get off to a good start. By mid-May, his average was around .170, low enough that a segment of Orioles fans started to call for sending the rookie down to Triple-A Norfolk to work out his issues. “The sentiment wasn’t completely unreasonable,” pointed out Paul Folkemer last year. “With the benefit of hindsight, though, we can now point and laugh at those people.”

Here’s what ZiPS Projections has to say about the upcoming 2024 for Gunnar Henderson:

ZiPS Projections

.260 average, .816 OPS, 26 HRs, 93 RBIs, 126 wRC+, 4.8 WAR

This is basically a repeat of 2023, and I suppose no one in these parts would complain about that. A few points improvement in batting average, OPS and wRC+, a pair of home runs less, but this is almost exactly what he did last year.

The case for the over:

Look, all things considering, this is a high ceiling for Fangraphs to set for Henderson. He could come in way under these numbers and still be an above-average MLB player.

Then again, who really knows what Gunnar’s ceiling is? He’s still just 23, fresh off his triumphant ROY win, and he’s surprised us before. There may still be room for growth in his offensive approach, and if so, it’s probably against low-and-away sliders. His chase rates were high (26.5%) and so was his strikeout percentage (25.6%). He struggled most against breaking balls (.233 average, .324 WOBA) of any pitch.

It’s not impossible to think of him patching up these relatively minor holes in his game. After all, this would be similar to the adjustments he made after his ice-cold May last year, when June ended up being his best month of the season: a .320/.354/.640 slashline with a .994 OPS.

The case for the under:

Basically, as stated above: he fails to repeat his Rookie of the Year-worthy season, whether due to a sophomore slump of some kind, or some crummy injury luck, or whatever. His numbers against lefties still aren’t great (.618 OPS vs. .885 against righties). Something like that.

***

It was last September that the well-known writer/broadcaster Tom Verducci wrote a flattering Sports Illustrated piece pointing out that no 22-and-under-aged rookie shortstop had hit more homers than Henderson, Ripken, Seager and Troy Tulowitzki. Summed up Verducci: “[Gunnar Henderson] is Seager with a better glove and more speed.”

The Seager comp is sexy, and particularly interesting. Seager is now a player who, in addition to a ROY award, has four All-Star appearances, three Silver Sluggers and two World Series MVP awards as he enters the prime of his career. Between age 21 and 25, Seager batted .294, which is significantly higher than what Henderson has posted so far. But in terms of all the other offensive numbers, especially OPS and OPS+, Henderson is right in line with Texas’s star infielder.

Is this too much to hope for? Henderson is looking good and feeling good this spring. Let’s keep aiming high and see where this young left-hander goes.