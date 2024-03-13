Wednesday Bird Droppings: MASN adds a streaming partner

Good morning, Birdland!

MASN announced something that might actually benefit Orioles fans on Tuesday. The regional sports network will be added to the streaming television service Fubo later this month.

The reason this would be good for Orioles fans is that is does give them an actual viable alternative. Whereas many of their current cable and satellite partners, like Comcast, have siloed service areas that force consumers to pay exorbitant prices, Fubo has widespread availability. If you can get on the internet, you can get Fubo.

Now, the prices for Fubo aren’t exactly cheap either. Their base plan is $79.99 per month (after a free trial and a discounted introductory month). And as mentioned that would be on top of your internet service. After all of that math it might not give you much of a discount from cable. But it will work out for some consumers, and that’s a win!

As a YouTubeTV subscriber myself, this is an intriguing option. While YouTubeTV is slightly cheaper at $72.99/month it does not include MASN (unless another unexpected announcement is coming). But once you add in the cost of getting an MLB TV subscription it actually becomes a more expensive setup. So why not switch to Fubo?

It’s interesting that this comes on the heels of MASN re-upping with Xfinity, albeit on terms that MASN was likely unhappy with. While this agreement won’t get every potential MASN viewer to opt for Fubo over Xfinity, it will have some impact.

But none of these options is cheaper than a potential direct-to-consumer option to only stream MASN or Orioles games alone. Something like that should be available at some point, and would probably be $20/month. That’s expensive considering it’s just one network, but if that truly is the only channel someone wants it would same them hundreds of dollars a year.

Links

Pérez prepping for season and past any worries about status | Roch Kubatko

It’s tough to see a scenario in which Cionel Pérez doesn’t make this team out of the spring. Yeah, he looks a bit rough right now, but that’s the Pérez experience! He has enough of a track record to suggest he will figure it out, and there aren’t enough viable alternatives to push him out at this moment.

From SEC rivals to Orioles teammates, Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad share ‘same path’ | The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles exist in a moment right now where most of their best players have come up through the system together (some even knowing one another prior to that) and they’ve become good pals. Of course, it’s a business, and things will change. But for now it’s pretty cool!

Jon Meoli: The Orioles’ plan for solving roster crunch seems clear. The only question is when they do it. | The Baltimore Banner

As always, Meoli makes good points about the Orioles. Mike Elias isn’t going to change his stripes just because the team won 101 games last year. It’s this philosophy that got them here, so he will stick to it.

O’s hope hot spring bats carry over to regular season | MLB.com

Same!

Fubo, a ‘cable TV replacement product,’ to add MASN this season, giving Orioles fans another way to watch games | The Baltimore Sun

More on the additional option for O’s fans to catch the team this season. It’s an intriguing offer.

Orioles birthdays

Will Clark turns 60 today. The Thrill spent parts of two seasons in Baltimore, 1999-2000, before he was traded to the Cardinals for infielder José León.

This day in O’s history

