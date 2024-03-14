Camden Chat’s 2024 Pre-Season Contest

We are two weeks from the start of the 2024 baseball season, which means it’s time for our yearly pre-season contest. This time of year is always one for optimism but probably never more than this year. The Orioles won 101 games last year and took the AL East. They are poised to compete again this year.

Let this contest serve to prime you for all of the fun and glory (or perhaps misery and devastation, if things go poorly). There are 30 questions divided into categories. The person who answers the most questions correctly will get to bask in that glory for the entire 2024-25 offseason.

A few things to remember:

Player stats only count while they are playing for the Orioles. If the player is traded mid-season, his new team’s stats are moot.

A series sweep must be made up of at least two games. I do not recognize one-game sweeps.

If you have any questions, post them in the comments. I wish you the best of luck.

The contest will close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th.

If you cannot see the embedded form below, you may click here to access it directly.