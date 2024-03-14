Orioles 2024 preseason projections: Corbin Burnes

The Orioles became a contender by drafting well, acquiring young players, and developing talent from within. The club made a few low-risk trade and free agent acquisitions, but Mike Elias had yet to make a true splash move before this offseason. That all changed when the Orioles sent DL Hall, Joey Ortiz and the 34th pick to Milwaukee in exchange for Corbin Burnes.

The Orioles acquired Burnes during one of the most exciting offseason weeks in team history. The one-two punch of a potential ownership change and the Burnes deal ignited a fan base already riding high after a 101-win season.

The deal was analyzed and almost unanimously applauded by fans and media members. Burnes immediately became the staff ace of a rotation that already featured a rising star in Grayson Rodriguez and the fourth-place finisher in the AL Cy Young Award in 2023. Unfortunately, the outlook changed once spring training got underway.

The Orioles announced that Kyle Bradish would miss at least the start of the regular season with a sprained UCL. In addition, the club elected to hold back John Means in an effort to increase the odds of a healthy 2024. The rotation lost two talented arms, while Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin jumped from projected depth to potential starters.

It’s unclear how long Bradish and Means will need to recover, but the loss of Bradish all but clinched a decision the club announced earlier this week. Corbin Burnes will serve as the Opening Day starter at Camden Yards.

So what does a true staff ace look like? Corbin Burnes holds a 45-27 record, a 3.26 ERA, a 1.055 WHIP over 106 career starts. He won the NL Cy Young in 2021 and has been named an All Star during each of the last three seasons.

Burnes posted a minuscule 2.43 ERA and a ridiculous 1.63 FIP during his Cy Young campaign. He led the National League in strikeouts during 2022 with 243, and topped NL starters with a 1.069 WHIP in 2023.

ZiPS Projections

ZiPS projects Burnes to post a 10-7 record and a 3.46 ERA over 179 innings. ZiPS calls for a 4.0 WAR season with 191 strikeouts and only 16 home runs allowed. If they played the games on paper, Burnes would hold a 3.34 FIP, a 1.120 WHIP, and an 18.6% K/B ratio.

Burnes struck out an even 200 last season while fanning 243 back in 2022. He punched out 234 during the Cy Young campaign and struck out 88 batters in just 59.2 innings during the COVID shortened season.

Burnes throws his cutter 55% of the time while mixing in four other pitches. He notched a 22.1% Whiff Rate with the cutter and a whopping 49% with his curveball last season. Batters whiffed 43.3 percent of the time on the slider and 30% against the changeup. Long story short, the guy can punch hitters out with four pitches.

The Birds believe that Burnes can lead the staff while Bradish and Means work toward a return. The bullpen picture looks slightly less clear without Hall and All-Star closer Félix Bautista, and relief pitchers could be forced into early action if the back of the rotation struggles.

Burnes will become a free agent after this season, so the Orioles need to make this year count. In the same vein, Burnes should be extremely motivated to cash in during his walk year. Brandon Hyde will be forced to monitor Bradish and Means, but he shouldn’t limit Burnes. The free-agent-to-be will have an opportunity to work deep into games every fifth day.

Expectations are high, but give this one some thought. Do you think Burnes will exceed his ZiPS projected 200 strikeouts in 2024? Give your prediction for the #stafface below.