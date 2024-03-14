Thursday Bird Droppings: Kyle Bradish takes another step towards an Orioles return

Hello, friends.

We are now just two weeks away from Orioles Opening Day! Or at least the scheduled Opening Day, because although no one wants to think about it, unfavorable weather is always a possibility. That’s 14 days to go, which in 2023 meant Shintaro Fujinami days remaining. Other wearers of 14 have included Nolan Reimold, Mike Bordick, and Merv Rettenmund. It’s not assigned to anyone for 2024, for now.

The big news for Birdland yesterday is that each of Kyle Bradish and John Means were in action with bullpen sessions that passed without any apparent hiccups. For Bradish, it was his first time throwing off of a mound since early January, while Means has done this before. Manager Brandon Hyde did not give Orioles reporters a firm timetable for either pitcher’s potential return.

My hopium-fueled timetable has been a month’s delay for Means and six weeks for Bradish, barring any further setbacks, but the Orioles have never put that out there as plainly. What’s certain is that each will be on the injured list as the season begins. The O’s rotation will have to get by at least April without those two guys.

Wednesday saw some other baseball news as often-speculated Orioles trade candidate Dylan Cease was finally traded by the White Sox. The San Diego Padres acquired the 2022 Cy Young runner-up for three prospects plus MLB-experienced reliever Steven Wilson. The prospects were pitchers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, plus outfielder Samuel Zavala. Of that group, only Thorpe rated in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects, coming in at #85, but each of Zavala and Iriarte were in San Diego’s top 8.

In spring training action yesterday evening, the Orioles scored five first inning runs against the Braves but then went on to lose, 7-5. Presumptive rotation candidate Cole Irvin allowed six runs in 3.2 innings, battling command issues as he walked four batters over that time frame. You can check the full box score if you’re interested, which also includes scoreless appearances from Dillon Tate, Danny Coulombe, and Keegan Akin. The O’s are now 15-4-1 through their spring action.

The Orioles also made a round of cuts prior to the game yesterday:

#Orioles have reassigned INF/OF Diego Castillo, RHP Wandisson Charles, LHP Tucker Davidson, LHP Luis González, OF Daniel Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott, LHP Cade Povich, and INF Errol Robinson to minor league camp. The Orioles’ Spring Training roster currently has 50 players — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 13, 2024

Much like the first wave of cuts, this doesn’t clarify anything, in the sense that pretty much anyone could have already known on day 1 of spring training that none of these guys were going to be on the Opening Day roster. Okay, any Chayce McDermott/Cade Povich superfans out there might have been able to convince themselves of a path for those guys, but Hyde didn’t take too long into camp to squash that.

The big decisions are still to be made. The final spring training game is ten days away. If anything is still unresolved by then, it should get figured out within another day or two after that.

Two different groups of Orioles will get to play over the course of today. There’s the regularly scheduled spring training game, which will have the O’s traveling to play the Pirates at 3:05. That game will not be on TV or radio in Baltimore.

Orioles prospects will also be playing in the Spring Breakout against Pirates prospects. That one is going to be on MLB Network with a scheduled 7:05 start. It should be fun! Check back on Camden Chat in the evening and you can watch it along with us. Orioles beat writer Jake Rill has a list of things worth watching in the game.

Around the blogO’sphere

The Orioles’ plan for solving roster crunch seems clear. The only question is when they do it. (The Baltimore Banner)

Jon Meoli assesses that the Orioles will do whatever they think creates the most value for them, and looks at a couple of different broad possibilities without predicting one or the other.

‘You can put him anywhere’: Holliday continues impressing at 2B (Orioles.com)

Eventually, something might come along and diminish my excitement for Jackson Holliday. As of yet, that thing has not been discovered.

Q&A with Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Baseball)

Holliday addressed some topics including how he’s finding the adjustment to playing second base, and what he feels he’s been able to learn through spring training.

From SEC rivals to Orioles teammates, Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad share ‘same path’ (The Baltimore Sun)

If you ask my wife, they also share the same ability to walk right onto the stage of a The Book of Mormon production and at least look like they fit in.

Modeling his game after greats, Enrique Bradfield Jr. knows his style well (Steve Melewski)

Bradfield, who has played in a number of the Orioles spring training games as an extra player from minor league camp, is another guy on the Spring Breakout roster. It’s loaded, and unlike so many Orioles spring games, we’ll actually be able to watch! Well, as long as you get MLB Network.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2013-14 pitcher Josh Stinson, 2008 reliever Randor Bierd, and 1995 pitcher Kevin Brown.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: Italy unifier Victor Emmanuel II (1820), scientist Albert Einstein (1879), actor Michael Caine (1933), actor Billy Crystal (1948), baseball Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett (1960), and gold medal gymnast Simone Biles (1997).

On this day in history...

In 1794, Eli Whitney’s cotton fiber-separating invention the cotton gin received its patent.

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt established the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, the first of its kind in the country. Today, there are nearly 600 refuge areas covering more than 850 million acres of land.

In 1964, Jack Ruby was convicted of murder with malice for shooting and killing Lee Harvey Oswald. After an appeal, this conviction was overturned, and Ruby died after an advanced cancer diagnosis before he could be tried again.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on March 14. Have a safe Thursday. Go O’s!