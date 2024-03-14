What explains the Orioles’ early power surge?

I deeply loved Orioles baseball in the 2010s, but I have to admit, it was definitely a “three true outcomes” kind of era. With Oriole Park’s hitter-friendly dimensions, there was little semblance of a starting rotation; the lineup was full of people like Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo, Mark Reynolds and Nelson Cruz who launched bombs and struck out a lot; and—more and more after Nick Markakis left— the team appeared quite happy to stash any rando in the outfield so long as he could hit the ball hard.

Fair to say, that style of baseball is precisely the opposite of what the current team is all about. To go by last season’s stats, this was a well-rounded and disciplined offense, not one to waste outs freely. Up and down the lineup, the Orioles flashed consistent bat-to-ball skills, especially when hitting with RISP. They pinch-hit tactically, were demons on the basepaths (BaseballSavant considered Gunnar Henderson the single most valuable baserunner in MLB), and had the highest percentage of baserunners scored of any team.

But there was one thing they didn’t do: hit home runs. OK, they hit 183. But sixteen teams surpassed this total, especially No. 1 Atlanta, who eclipsed it with 307. Blame Walltimore in large part, but despite Adley Rutschman’s great showing in the Home Run Derby, the Orioles had no one like a Matt Olson, whose 54 home runs for Atlanta nearly doubled the total of the Orioles’ best two power hitters, Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander, who both hit 28.

Despite that, it’s interesting to find that for now, the Orioles find themselves atop the MLB leaderboard in spring training home runs, with 29. I know, I know. Spring training results don’t matter, and for a few good reasons—pitchers are still testing stuff out, players are getting AB’s who won’t during the season, everybody is still getting back into form.

But it’s still more interesting to see lots of Orioles home runs than the opposite…. What can explain the power surge? A few thoughts:

1. Randomness. Just being fair here. If the other two teams rounding out the Top 3 in spring training HRs are the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals, then luck may be coming into play. (Or maybe I just did what the mainstream baseball beat does to the Orioles all the time and not take two emerging contenders seriously. But I don’t think so.) After that, it’s the Yankees at No. 4, practically on the strength of Juan Soto alone.

2. Good hitting, period. The Orioles are also tops in MLB in runs scored, second in hits, first in RBIs, and second in slugging and OPS. Lots of power and lots of contact. Now this is more encouraging.

3. Individual breakout performances. The top three homer-hitting Orioles this spring are Colton Cowser, Anthony Santander, and Kyle Stowers. All are lefties. Make of that what you will. At the least, it suggests that the power surge could continue even back in Camden Yards, with its short right-field porch. Also, two of three of them are fighting for spots on this team. Maybe that’s more important.

So far, Cowser is hitting like a different person this preseason, having gone 8-for-26 (.423) with four home runs and nine RBI. He’s also leading the team with a 1.430 OPS. Brandon Hyde has praised Cowser’s new approach and confidence. And also like Stowers and Santander, Cowser is among the top ten Orioles in most AB’s this spring, suggesting that the team is prioritizing plate time for him.

Same for Stowers, who called last season the “most difficult” in his career. Last year was rough, a 2-for-30 effort for a guy known for his plate discipline and sweet swing. But thirty at-bats is not enough to form a complete impression, and Mike Elias did say that Stowers “could be a factor for us this season.” Stowers’ isn’t hitting as gaudily for average as Cowser but it’s great to see the power emerge.

Ramón Urías rounds out the list of Orioles with three home runs or better. He, like Santander, isn’t a new face, but it’s good to see his swing looking in form. After that, Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg, Jorge Mateo, and Daniel Johnson have a pair of long balls each. Johnson delivered a highly intriguing performance as a non-roster invite to camp (8-for-26, 2 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI). All the rest are on the roster or competing for it.

Two more names you’re not surprised to read here: Coby Mayo and Jackson Holliday. Mayo has only got one home run to his name this spring, but it was a beauty, off Chris Sale. Plus he’s hit a team-leading five doubles. I expect we’ll see him start the season in Triple-A, but you can’t say he hasn’t flashed this spring. The guy has become a must-watch at-bat for me. Meanwhile, Holliday: it feels like the hype can never be too great. He only hit his first spring training home run this week (OK, it happened to be a grand slam), but in the meantime he’s posting numbers in all the right categories: doubles, triples, walks, RBIs. The power/speed combo is crazy at his young age.

All in all, it’d be hard to say that the 2023 Orioles really had holes as a team: sure, there were a few spots on the diamond that warranted defensive upgrades, and as I said, they didn’t go deep very much. It’s exciting/crazy to think that this version of the team could be better in both senses. Prepare yourself, Birdland: we might have to confront that very possibility.