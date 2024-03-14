Orioles vs. Pirates prospects Spring Breakout game thread

The Orioles of the future are on TV tonight, as long as your TV gets MLB Network, anyway. MLB’s new Spring Breakout will play out over the next few days, with Orioles prospects getting the first featured prime time slot here. No surprise, because this is a loaded team!

Even the reserves who aren’t among the starters should be an interesting bunch. Assuming Bowie’s manager Roberto Mercado makes use of his reserves at some point, Maryland-based fans could get their first real look at guys like infielder Leandro Arias and outfielder Braylin Tavera, two of the higher-profile international amateur signings of a couple of years ago.

A big league-level Orioles team has already beaten the Pirates today, as these two clubs played a regular spring training game earlier in the afternoon. The O’s won by a 5-2 margin, with a late three-run home run hit by Kyle Stowers - another left-on-left victory for him this spring - making the difference in the game. Check the full box score here.

Orioles lineup

Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF Jackson Holliday - SS Connor Norby - 2B Coby Mayo - 3B Samuel Basallo - DH Dylan Beavers - RF Jud Fabian - LF Billy Cook - 1B Silas Ardoin - C

Cade Povich is scheduled as the starting pitcher for the Orioles prospects. He’s the biggest name guy on the list of pitchers for this game’s roster, although there is one more guy (Trace Bright) on MLB Pipeline’s top 30 Orioles prospects.

Here’s something to think about: How many of the players in this lineup will carve out multi-year careers as Orioles regulars? Will any of them become successful big leaguers but outside of Baltimore because they ended up getting traded?

At the moment, I don’t think it takes much in the way of orange-colored lenses to like the chances of the 1-5 players in that lineup to make it. The Orioles infield situation being what it is, Norby might be the most likely to be traded out of this group. Beavers has his share of fans, and Fabian has some fans. Even Ardoin might have some years as a backup in his future due to a good defensive reputation.

Over the next few days, every team will be playing one of these Prospect Breakout games. There aren’t many rosters that can even come close to being as good as the Orioles one here is right now. Hopefully that will make for a fun game to watch.

Pirates lineup

Tsung-Che Cheng - SS Termarr Johnson - 2B Lonnie White Jr. - RF Jack Brannigan - 3B Tres Gonzalez - LF Jase Bowen - CF Garret Forrester - 1B Mitch Jebb - DH Abrahan Gutierrez - C

Paul Skenes, the #1 overall pick in last year’s draft, is the Pirates starting pitcher, so there will be one and maybe two more spring matchups between the former 1-1s Holliday and Skenes in this game.

This group of Pirates prospects doesn’t have as many familiar names for me. Johnson was considered a possible Orioles pick when they ended up drafting Holliday. He hasn’t made it above the High-A level yet but is looking like a solid prospect - just not, you know, the level Holliday has turned into. Some people thought Jebb might be of interest to the Orioles in last year’s draft, but the Pirates took him at the top of the second round before the O’s could get another pick.