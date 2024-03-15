Orioles 2024 preseason projections: Craig Kimbrel

It’s no exaggeration to say that the expectations for the 2024 Orioles are the highest they’ve been in decades. And why not? Coming off a 101-win season and AL East title, the Birds’ roster seems just as strong, if not more so. The acquisition of ace Corbin Burnes has made the rotation a real force, even with Kyle Bradish and John Means injured to start the year. The offense didn’t lose any players of significance over the winter and will be bringing several more prospects to the majors at some point this season, likely starting with Jackson Holliday.

On paper, it’s the most talented Orioles team in a long time. Still, if there’s one aspect of the team that makes O’s fans most nervous — and the one that represents the most likely downgrade from last season — it’s the bullpen. Specifically, it’s the new closer, Craig Kimbrel.

I say that not as a slight to Kimbrel, an accomplished reliever with a stellar career who will one day get Hall of Fame consideration. He’s eighth on the all-time MLB saves list, six away from passing likely Hall of Famer Billy Wagner, who was Kimbrel’s teammate when he debuted in the majors for the Braves in 2010. If Kimbrel notches at least 21 saves this season, he’ll move to fourth or fifth on that list, jockeying for position with the still-active Kenley Jansen (who is three ahead of him). Kimbrel’s career numbers are eye-popping: a 2.40 ERA, 171 ERA+, a sub-1 WHIP (0.99) and 14.2 K/9. He’s a nine-time All-Star, including just last year, when he closed out the Midsummer Classic for the National League. Kimbrel’s track record is beyond reproach.

That said, Father Time comes for us all, and Kimbrel, at 35, is not the unhittable hurler he used to be. Since 2019, his age-31 season, he’s posted an ERA (3.57) that’s close to double what it was in his nine years prior. He’s allowed an extra hit and a half per nine innings, up to 6.3 H/9 since 2019 compared to 4.8 before. And after racking up eight straight seasons of 30+ saves in his heyday, he hasn’t topped 24 in the five years since.

Perhaps Kimbrel’s biggest weakness, though, is the simple fact that he isn’t Félix Bautista. Even if Kimbrel has another solid performance as he did in 2023 for the Phillies, when he converted 23 of 28 save chances and struck out 12.3 batters per nine, he won’t come close to matching The Mountain’s 2023 dominance. Frankly, nobody could. Bautista was in the midst of one of the greatest relief seasons ever before his season came to an unfortunate end with a UCL injury in late August, necessitating the Tommy John surgery that will sideline him for all of 2024.

Bautista was a weapon who transcended the typical closer role, often pitching beyond the ninth to lock down late-inning O’s victories. On nine occasions last year, Félix recorded more than three outs, including four appearances in which he worked two full innings. He earned the win in all four. Kimbrel, by contrast, is strictly a three-outs-and-done kind of pitcher. In his 71 games last year, he never worked more than one inning.

So yes, the closer switch from Bautista to Kimbrel is, even in the best-case scenario, a step down. That doesn’t mean it’ll be a disaster, though. The O’s are a good enough team that they don’t need Kimbrel to be perfect. They don’t need him to be Félix. They just need him to do what he’s done for the majority of his career: hold a ninth-inning lead when it’s handed to him, spider-arms stance and all.

How likely is he to do so? Let’s see what ZiPS projects:

58 G, 26 SV, 4.42 ERA, 10.96 K/9, 0.1 fWAR

Hmm. ZiPS is not too optimistic about Kimbrel’s contributions, pegging him as only the tiniest better than a replacement-level player. That 4.42 ERA would be his worst ever in a season in which he pitched at least 25 games. But since he’s a closer, let’s focus specifically on the saves projection.

The case for the over

If the Orioles are as good a team as we think, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Kimbrel tops 26 saves. Last year the O’s held a lot of late leads but also tended to play close games, a combination that led to a lot of save opportunities. Bautista had 29 saves by the end of July. If Kimbrel stays healthy and pitches as frequently as Félix did, even if not as well, he should easily churn out his highest saves total since he had 42 for the Red Sox in 2018.

The case for the under

For Kimbrel to clear 26 saves, he’ll need to remain the closer for the majority of the season, something that isn’t guaranteed. Kimbrel ended 2023 on a sour note, getting torched in the NLCS as the Phillies were upset by the Diamondbacks, and he’s also been hit hard in spring training this year, if that’s the kind of thing you want to put any stock into. If Kimbrel blows several games early in the season, an Orioles team with postseason aspirations isn’t going to give him a long leash to figure things out. They won’t hesitate to entrust ninth-inning duties to Yennier Cano, Dillon Tate, or someone else while relegating Kimbrel to a different role.

What do you think, Camden Chatters?