Saturday Bird Droppings: The pitching staff is shaping up

Good Morning, Birdland!

The Albert Suárez hype train has been derailed a bit this week. On Sunday, the righty managed to earn the win with four innings of work, but he also served up three runs in the process. Then on Friday he got knocked around to the tune of five runs on six hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings. His ERA in the Grapefruit League is up to 6.35.

It’s not all about on-field performance. After all, Corbin Burnes owns a 12.71 ERA right now, and he’s going to be taking the hill on Opening Day. But the evaluation process and goals of the spring are different for an ace compared to a non-roster invitee.

Making things harder on Suárez are the successes of others in a similar tier of the roster. Keegan Akin is yet to allow a run and has eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Bruce Zimmermann is tip-toeing around baserunners to compile a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings. Jonathan Heasley has bounced back from early struggles to allow just one run over his last 6.1 innings. There may still be a path to a roster spot for Suárez, but it’s narrowing, and it is not entirely in his own hands.

We won’t see Suárez today. Well, we won’t “see” anyone because the Orioles aren’t on TV, but you get the meaning. Burnes starts on the mound for the O’s as they host the Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. You can listen to a local radio broadcast though! First pitch is 1:05.

Links

Kremer sharp in Orioles’ 7-2 loss to Rays; Suárez allows 5 runs in 7th | Baltimore Baseball

Dean Kremer already looks to be in midseason form. His 4.38 ERA is right around where you expect the righty to be in the regular season. Pair that with a healthy volume of innings, and the Orioles would be perfectly happy with his production.

Confidence soaring, young O’s ready to embrace lofty expectations | The Baltimore Sun

It has been cool to hear how focused and determined this team seems to be coming off of their 2023 season. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee anything, and you would imagine most teams are “focused” at this point. They are professionals after all. But considering how young this team still is, it feels important to set the tone early in order to reach the goals they aim for.

French recalls early days coaching Pérez | Roch Kubatko

Hopefully this familiarity allows Cionel Pérez to duplicate his second-half success all year long. His spring numbers so far don’t instill a ton of confidence, but he’s got enough of a track record with the Orioles that we shouldn’t worry too much.

‘It’s an honor’: O’Hearn emerging as O’s veteran leader | Orioles.com

Ryan O’Hearn is a player that is going to make this team, but I have no real feel on what to expect from him. He was so good early and then faded. Ideally, someone like Heston Kjerstad will hopefully push for his playing time at some point.

Who’s up? Heston Kjerstad, Connor Norby and other standouts at Orioles spring training | The Baltimore Banner

I will admit that back in February I was weary of Jackson Holliday making the team out of camp. He’s just so young! And he barely had a cup of coffee in Norfolk. But I am a full-blown believer at this point. Normal rookie caveats apply, but this guy looks completely ready for the show.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Hobie Landrith (b. 1930, d. 2023) was born on this day. The late catcher spent parts of two seasons with the O’s from 1962-63.

Clint Courtney (b. 1927, d. 1975) has a posthumous celebration today. He had three brief stints in Baltimore, first as one of the original Orioles in 1954, again in 1960, and then once more in 1961

This day in O’s history

1953 - Bill Veeck’s motion to move the St. Louis Browns to Baltimore is turned down by a 6-2 vote of American League owners. The objections are led by Washington Senators owner Clark Griffith.

1954 - The O’s purchase first baseman Eddie Waitkus from the Phillies. Waitkus would spent just a season-and-a-half in Baltimore before returning to Philly.