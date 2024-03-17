Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have one more week of games to inform their decisions

Hello, friends.

There are now just 11 days to go until Orioles Opening Day. For current Orioles, that’s Jordan Westburg days to go until the first game that counts. In older times, that’s a number that also belonged to Doug DeCinces, Luis Aparicio, and Gus Triandos.

In spring training yesterday, the Orioles ended up with a walkoff win over the Braves. Dylan Beavers picked up a base hit with a man on third base to turn a 4-4 tie into a 5-4 victory for the Orioles. In the game, prospect Coby Mayo had four of the ten Orioles hits. Corbin Burnes had another “he’s working on stuff in spring training and it doesn’t matter” outing, allowing four runs, three earned, in a five-inning start. He had two separate errors on pickoff throws. Check out the full box score here.

After that victory, the Orioles are 17-5-1 over their Grapefruit League schedule. That’s a pretty good record, wouldn’t you agree? We’re all aware that none of it matters, but I think if the Orioles were 5-17-1 instead, that might feel like slightly more concerning irrelevant information.

It’s a split squad day today for the O’s. Half the team will stay at home to play a Braves split squad, with another half hitting the road to play the Tigers. Both games are scheduled for 1:05 Eastern starts. The home game will be broadcast on the Orioles Radio Network. The road game has a Detroit broadcast, if you have MLB.tv or some other means to access that.

Over the course of yesterday, the Orioles made a few more cuts from the spring training roster. Catching prospect Samuel Basallo was reassigned to minor league camp, and following the game, pitchers Kaleb Ort and Matt Krook were optioned. That leaves the O’s with 47 players in camp, which is still a lot of cuts to be made. Yesterday’s moves didn’t involve any of the big decisions.

Additionally, the Orioles claimed outfielder Peyton Burdick on waivers. Burdick was previously in the organization for nine days last month before being waived and now he’s back. The 40-man roster is full again, at least for now. It seems like some spots will open up when camp ends and the out of options players have to either make the team or be placed on waivers.

Around the blogO’sphere

Updating Mountcaste, Hays, and Means (School of Roch)

Ryan Mountcastle has now gone four straight games without an appearance due to neck stiffness. John Means is keeping on track for a return, although there’s still not a firm timetable for him.

Who’s up? Heston Kjerstad, Connor Norby, and other standouts at Orioles spring training (The Baltimore Banner)

So many people who are in the roster mix have been standing out in the spring games so far. It’s impressive, and for Mike Elias, it’s going to make for some tough decisions.

Confidence soaring, young Orioles ready to embrace lofty expectations (The Baltimore Sun)

I wonder what it would be like if *I* was ready to embrace the lofty expectations about the Orioles. I can’t imagine it! I hope they can live up to this.

Craig Kimbrel gears up in spring as Orioles new closer (Orioles.com)

Kimbrel had a couple of tough early outings but he’s unconcerned because his goal is to get ready, and he’s been working towards that successfully.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2011-20 slugger Chris Davis, 2020-21 reliever César Valdez, and 2006 catcher Raúl Chávez. Today is Chávez’s 51st birthday, so an extra happy birthday to him.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: musician Nat King Cole (1919), astronaut Ken Mattingly (1936), designer Alexander McQueen (1969), and Maryland-born gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky (1997).

On this day in history...

In 45 BC, Caesar led a force that defeated Pompey the Younger in the Battle of Munda, in the southern part of modern-day Spain. It’s believed to have involved around 100,000 men between the two sides. This was the final victory of Caesar’s life, as it enabled him to take power of Rome until his assassination the following year.

In 1776 AD, British forces evacuated the city of Boston after a ten month siege by the Continental Army. The difference-maker for the rebelling colonials was getting artillery set up in range of Boston.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on March 17. Have a safe Sunday.