Previewing the AL East: New York Yankees

No matter what’s in the baseball world outside of the Bronx, the greater baseball-loving public just can’t seem to quit the Yankees. The boys in pinstripes are coming off their worst season in over three decades, as 2023 saw them finish fourth in the AL East and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their 82 wins was the lowest win total a Yankees team has put up since Buck Showalter took over as manager of a struggling franchise in 1992.

However, the mystique of a club with 27 World Series titles and some key offseason additions have the general public believing in the Bronx Bombers once again. DraftKings currently has them dead even with the Orioles at +185 odds to win the AL East—far and away the two betting favorites. Earlier in the offseason, most sports books had them as the singular betting favorites with a win total that had them as the best team in baseball.

The expectation is always World Series or bust in New York, but that feels more true than ever heading into the 2024 season. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman’s seats are so hot they’re practically Boston red. The moves the Yankees made this offseason reflect that sense of desperation and only a deep run into October will prove that these moves were worth while.

Additions and Subtractions

The Yankees spent the beginning of the offseason completely retooling their outfield. When Aaron Judge was out of the lineup injured in 2023, the Yankees outfield was pretty much a non-factor offensively. The Yankees swung for the fences to make sure that wasn’t the case again in 2024. After acquiring Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox for three minor leaguers, they sent C Kyle Higashioka and pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez to the Padres for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.

The new combination of Soto and Judge gives the Yankees one of the best offensive duos in the American League—up there with Alvarez and Altuve, Semien and Seager and Henderson and Rutschman. The further additions of Verdugo and Grisham not only add depth to the outfield, but add more left-handed bats to a lineup that has been overly right-handed for several seasons.

On the mound, the biggest addition is 2023 All-Star Marcus Stroman. The diminutive right-hander knows the AL East well after spending the first 5+ seasons of his career in Toronto. He comes to New York as a bit of a wild card, though. The first half of his 2023 was excellent: a 2.96 ERA, .205 BAA and 1.11 WHIP. However, post All-Star break struggles and a hip injury that cost him all of August and half of September caused Stroman’s second half numbers to balloon. In eight appearances after the Midsummer Classic, Stroman had an 8.63 ERA and opponents hit .327 off him. The Yankees also traded for Caleb Ferguson and Victor González to give them some reliable lefties in the bullpen.

The Yankees didn’t see any major departures, besides the major leaguers they gave up in the Soto trade. After struggling last year in the Bronx, utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa took a two-year deal with the Blue Jays. Outfielder Harrison Bader crossed boroughs when he took a one-year deal with the Mets, while bench bat Jake Bauers took a one-year offer in Milwaukee. On the mound, Frankie Montas left to sign a one-year deal in Cincinnati, while relievers Wandy Peralta left for San Diego and Albert Abreu left the country to sign with the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan.

Starting Rotation

On paper, the Yankees’ rotation is very deep. It is led by 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole and filled with former All-Stars Stroman, Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes and capped off by 28-year-old Clarke Schmidt. The biggest threat to the rotation’s success may not be opposing hitters, but rather their health.

Undoubtedly the biggest story line out of Yankees’ spring training is the injury to ace Cole. The latest diagnosis is nerve inflammation in Cole’s right elbow that will see him shut down completely for the next three to four weeks. After that, he’ll have to go through a throwing program to ramp back up and get in shape to rejoin the rotation. In all likelihood, the reigning best starter in the AL will miss the first two months of the Yankees season—if not more.

The injury to the usually durable Cole makes the dark cloud that is this rotation’s injury history that much greater. New Opening Day starter Cortes made only 12 starts last year due to a rotator cuff injury, and struggled to a 4.97 ERA when he was healthy. Rodón didn’t make his debut in pinstripes until July 7 last season due a forearm injury, and posted a 6.85 ERA over 14 starts once he came off the IL — not exactly the return the Yankees were hoping for when they signed Rodón to a six-year, $162M contract last offseason.

If the rest of the Yankees’ rotation stays healthy, and Cole comes back on schedule, they should be competing with Baltimore (and others) for the title of best rotation in the American League. However, should injuries rear their ugly heads again, and the Yankees are forced to overly rely on depth options like Luke Weaver, the rotation could be the reason they miss the playoffs entirely.

Bullpen

Besides the departure of Abreu, King and Peralta, and additions of Ferguson and González as depth, the names in Yankees bullpen remain largely the same. Former All-Star Clay Holmes will return as the Yankees closer for the third straight season. Jonathan Loáisiga will look to make a bigger impact after an elbow injury limited him to only 17 appearances in 2023. The trio of right handers Ron Marinaccio, Tommy Kahnle and Ian Hamilton will look to step into bigger roles as well to replace the outgoing right-handed relievers.

Despite no longer sporting a household name like Mariano Rivera, the Yankees’ pen led all of baseball last year with a 3.34 ERA. Peralta was the only left-hander who got significant innings last season, so this version of the pen should prove to be slightly more balanced. The only question facing this group is how some guys will respond to bigger roles.

Lineup

When everyone is healthy, you’d figure that the Yankees primary lineup will look something like this:

While the additions of Soto and Verdugo make this team both younger and more balanced, the top half of the lineup still relies heavily on aging players like Stanton, Rizzo and LeMahieu. None were at their best in 2023, as they combined to hit .228, slug .395 and all of the three had an OPS+ below league average.

The Yankees will also be hoping to get more offensively out of Anthony Volpe in his second season than they did in his rookie campaign. That’s not to say Volpe was a total dud in his debut season; he did manage to put up a 20-20 season with 21 HRs and a team-leading 24 SBs. However, his .209 average, .666 OPS and 81 OPS+ were all anchors on his overall effectiveness—and the effectiveness of the Yankees lineup. If Volpe can get closer to the production put up by his double play partner Gleyber Torres (.800 OPS, 118 OPS+), it will go a long way in making this a playoff worthy lineup.

Defensively, this lineup definitely presents some questions marks. After leading the league in Defensive Runs Saved in 2022, the Yankees defense took a step back in 2023. While they were still above average with 27 DRS, that represented a regression of over 100 runs saved year over year.

The Yankees’ best defensive lineup would see Grisham in CF, Judge in RF and Soto at DH. If Stanton struggles again in 2024, expect that to become Boone’s lineup of choice. That configuration would give the Yankees four upper echelon defenders, with Grisham and Judge joining 2023 Gold Glove SS Volpe and 2022 Platinum Glove C Trevino. If Verdugo and Torres can repeat their defensive performance from 2023, New York could once again be a top 10 defensive ball club. Soto is by far the worst defender among the regular starters, so the strength of their defense may ultimately come down to how he and Stanton share at bats at DH.

Projections

PECOTA: 92-70

USA Today: 92-70

FanGraphs: 88-74

DraftKings Sportsbook: Over/Under 91.5 Wins, +185 to win the AL East, +500 to win the AL Pennant, +1100 to win the World Series

Like last year, the Yankees are the consensus favorite to win the AL East, though in most places the margins are razor thin between them and the Orioles. USA Today is the only one of the prognosticators who predict the Orioles to repeat as division champs. To be fair to the predictions, the last five full seasons have seen five different teams win the AL East title. The last team to win back-to-back division titles (while playing a full season) were the 2017 and 2018 Red Sox.

However, this is a much deeper AL East than the last time the Yankees won the division in 2022. Four of the five teams have legitimate playoff aspirations and the Red Sox aren’t a complete pushover as the presumptive fifth-placed team. At the very least, the Yankees should make a return to the postseason with their revamped offense led by Soto and Judge. Whether they can chase down the O’s will largely come down to the health of the rotation and whether or not they get bounce back years from some of their veteran bats.

**

Do the Yanks have what it takes to dethrone the O’s in 2024? Let your opinion be heard in the comments.