Monday Bird Droppings: Let’s talk Kyle Stowers

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a nice weekend. The weather was beautiful in the Baltimore area. It’s starting to feel like spring, which means baseball season is right around the corner.

Speaking of good weekends: Kyle Stowers. With the ascension of multiple prospects in the last year, the outfielder had fallen off the radar despite continuing to play well at Triple-A. He has been scorching hot this spring, getting hits and hitting for power against lefty pitchers since the Grapefruit League began. Yesterday he expanded his repertoire, blasting three home runs against right-handed pitchers.

I have been advocating for a while for the Orioles to trade Stowers. He has seemingly been passed in the system by Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad. He’s 26 years old and has played 185 games at Triple-A across three seasons with an OPS of .867. Sending him back there this year seems cruel. He has nothing more to prove there.

But now...I’m reconsidering. With the usual caveat about spring numbers, it’s hard to deny what Stowers has done so far. I think that he has played himself onto the big-league roster and deserves the chance to prove that he can succeed with the Orioles. But how can he fit onto the roster?

For me, it means bidding farewell to Ryan McKenna and having Heston Kjerstad start in the minors. McKenna is the only true backup to Cedric Mullins in center field, but if the Orioles are satisfied with the Jorge Mateo in center experiment, that could solve the issue. Colton Cowser, who I believe will also make the team out of spring training, can also play center in a pinch.

Heston Kjerstad was an incredible story last year. He rebounded from his illness and injury to play a partial season in 2022. He started 2023 with the Bowie Baysox and finished with the Orioles. He even made the playoff roster. But he is still the least experienced of the trio of young outfielders making a push for the roster.

There are just 10 days until Opening Day. Decisions need to be made soon. With so many young, talented players, it would never be easy. Kyle Stowers has made it even more difficult.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have six Orioles birthday buddies including fan favorite Trey Mancini. Mancini is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. He had a rough 2023 where he was released by both the Cubs and the Reds. He is currently at spring training with the Marlins trying to win a spot on their roster.

Other former Orioles born on this day are Chris Vallimont (27), Craig Tatum (41), Gerónimo Berroa (59), Randy Miller (71), and Dick Littlefield (b. 1926, d. 1997).

In all the years that the Orioles have existed, they have signed just one free agent on March 18: Beau Taylor in 2022. He did not make it to the majors.